Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 29

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday

Updated On 08:54 PM IST, 29 Feb 2024

India's GDP Grows 8.4% In Q3 Surpassing Estimates; Full-Year Growth Pegged At 7.6%

Full-year GDP growth is now being pegged at 7.6% versus 7.3% in the January estimates.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Fiscal Deficit Widens To 64% Of Revised Estimates Till January

The monthly increase in the fiscal deficit in January came up to Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTVProfit

Adani Group Reports Record Ebitda Growth Of 63.6% In Q3

The 12-month Ebitda stood at Rs 78,823 crore, which is 37.8% higher than the FY23 Ebitda.

Photo Credit: Adani Group website

Supreme Court Dismisses Vedanta's Plea To Restart Sterlite Copper Smelter

It said the 2020 order of the Madras High Court in affirming the closure of the plant does not warrant any interference.

Photo Credit: Official website

Tools Beyond Fiscal, Monetary Stance Help Improve Policy Outcome: IMF's Gita Gopinath

When faced with spikes in premiums and sudden stops that are amplified by financial frictions, the use of tools beyond fiscal and monetary policy may become especially helpful to improve outcomes.

Photo Credit: Gita Gopinath/X

Rooftop Solar Scheme Gets Rs 75,021-Crore Outlay In Push For Green Goals

Households can apply for subsidy through national portal and will be able to select suitable vendor for installing rooftop solar.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Tata, Taiwan's PSMC To Set Up India's First Chip Fab Unit In Gujarat's Dholera

The facility will come up with an investment of Rs Rs 91,000 crore and have a capacity of 50,000 wafers per month.

Photo Credit: Vishnu Mohanan/Unsplash

