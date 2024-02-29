Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 29

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday
Full-year GDP growth is now being pegged at 7.6% versus 7.3% in the January estimates.
The monthly increase in the fiscal deficit in January came up to Rs 1.2 lakh crore.
The 12-month Ebitda stood at Rs 78,823 crore, which is 37.8% higher than the FY23 Ebitda.
It said the 2020 order of the Madras High Court in affirming the closure of the plant does not warrant any interference.
When faced with spikes in premiums and sudden stops that are amplified by financial frictions, the use of tools beyond fiscal and monetary policy may become especially helpful to improve outcomes.
Households can apply for subsidy through national portal and will be able to select suitable vendor for installing rooftop solar.
The facility will come up with an investment of Rs Rs 91,000 crore and have a capacity of 50,000 wafers per month.
