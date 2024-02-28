Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 28

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Reliance Industries to merge its television, streaming business with Disney's India unit to create country's largest media company valued at Rs 70,352 crore.
King Charles III of Britain bestows Honorary Knighthood on Sunil Bharti Mittal in recognition of his efforts to strengthen business ties between India and the U.K.
India will witness highest growth in number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the world by 2028, according to a Knight Frank report.
India's green hydrogen sector will need government support over the next six years to achieve scale and compete with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Australia, Chile and Argentina.
Vedanta is expected to perform strongly with its focus on deleveraging, capex projects and value unlocking happening on back of demerger, according to brokerages.
Vodafone Idea's board approves fundraise plan of Rs 20,000 crore via equity as the telecom operator keeps hunt on for new investors to fund 5G rollout.
