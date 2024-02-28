Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 28

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 09:25 PM IST, 28 Feb 2024

Reliance, Disney To Merge Indian Media Businesses To Create Rs 70,352-Crore JV

Reliance Industries to merge its television, streaming business with Disney's India unit to create country's largest media company valued at Rs 70,352 crore.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Sunil Bharti Mittal Awarded Honorary Knighthood By Britain's King Charles

King Charles III of Britain bestows Honorary Knighthood on Sunil Bharti Mittal in recognition of his efforts to strengthen business ties between India and the U.K.

Photo Credit: Bharti Website

India's Ultra Rich Tally To Grow The Fastest At 50% By 2028: Knight Frank

India will witness highest growth in number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the world by 2028, according to a Knight Frank report.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

FMCG Firms Hike Prices By Up To 10% To Boost Profits As Demand Revival Lags

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Green Hydrogen Sector Needs $4-12 Billion In Government Support To Stay Competitive

India's green hydrogen sector will need government support over the next six years to achieve scale and compete with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Australia, Chile and Argentina.

Vedanta Likely To Have Transformational Year, Say Brokerages

Vedanta is expected to perform strongly with its focus on deleveraging, capex projects and value unlocking happening on back of demerger, according to brokerages.

Photo Credit: Vedanta Website

Vodafone Idea To Raise Rs 20,000 Crore Via Equity With Promoter Participation

Vodafone Idea's board approves fundraise plan of Rs 20,000 crore via equity as the telecom operator keeps hunt on for new investors to fund 5G rollout.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/ NDTV Profit

