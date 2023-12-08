Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 8

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 06:28 PM IST, 08 Dec 2023

RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.5%, Raises GDP Growth Forecast To 7%

CPI Inflation likely to see an uptick in November, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

 Read

Equity Fund Inflows Fall As Investments Decline Across Categories In November: AMFI Data

SIP contribution to mutual funds industry stood at Rs 17,000-crore mark in November.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime

 Tap To Read

RBI Raises UPI Limit To Rs 5 Lakh For Payments To Hospitals, Educational Institutions

Since the adoption has been lagging in certain segments, the RBI has enhanced this limit.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

 Read

RBI Governor Das On Consumer Loans: 'Do Not Wait For House To Catch Fire And Then Act'

These measures are 'precautionary' and taken 'to act proactively before the bubble bursts', says Shaktikanta Das.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

 Tap To Read

Baldur’s Gate 3 Trumps Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 In The Game Awards 2023

Regarded as a prestigious event in the gaming community, The Game Awards 2023 concluded earlier on Friday.

Photo Credit: X/Baldurs Gate

Read

Banks Should Brace For Loan-Growth Slowdown, Margin Pressure: Macquarie

The decline in growth will be larger for the NBFCs as they have grown the unsecured book at a higher rate, it says.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Read Here

Sectors That Foreign Investors Bought And Sold In November

Political stability is acting as a strength as major economies are struggling on this part, says Kunal Sodhani of Shinhan Bank.

 Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Dec. 8

Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 7
Go To Homepage