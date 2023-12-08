Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 8

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.
CPI Inflation likely to see an uptick in November, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
SIP contribution to mutual funds industry stood at Rs 17,000-crore mark in November.
Since the adoption has been lagging in certain segments, the RBI has enhanced this limit.
These measures are 'precautionary' and taken 'to act proactively before the bubble bursts', says Shaktikanta Das.
Regarded as a prestigious event in the gaming community, The Game Awards 2023 concluded earlier on Friday.
The decline in growth will be larger for the NBFCs as they have grown the unsecured book at a higher rate, it says.
Political stability is acting as a strength as major economies are struggling on this part, says Kunal Sodhani of Shinhan Bank.