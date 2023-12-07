Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 7

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Unexpected slowdown in festive demand led to a drop in primary sales by companies to stockists.
Sugar mills cannot produce ethanol from sugarcane juice but can continue using B-heavy molasses to meet fuel blending requirement.
The stocks surged nearly 10% to an all-time high on Thursday as JM Financial Ltd. upgraded it to 'buy' from a 'hold'.
The project will generate 30 gigawatts of electricity that can power over 2 crore homes.
How Byju's can make a turnaround from its valuation cuts, loan woes and corporate government lapses.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,564 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
