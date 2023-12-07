Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 7

Important news, must-read stories on NDTVProfit on Thursday.

Updated On 07:26 PM IST, 07 Dec 2023

RBI Monetary Policy Preview: Another Pause Expected Amid Inflation Relief

FMCG Sales Dip 7.5% In November Amid Excessive Stocking, Lean Offtake

Unexpected slowdown in festive demand led to a drop in primary sales by companies to stockists.

Government Curbs On Using Sugar For Ethanol Could Risk 20% Fuel Blending Target

Sugar mills cannot produce ethanol from sugarcane juice but can continue using B-heavy molasses to meet fuel blending requirement.

Tata Power Market Cap Crosses Rs 1 Lakh Crore Mark; Shares Hit Record High

The stocks surged nearly 10% to an all-time high on Thursday as JM Financial Ltd. upgraded it to 'buy' from a 'hold'.

Gautam Adani Says World's Largest Green Energy Park Is Group's Commitment To Atmanirbhar Bharat

The project will generate 30 gigawatts of electricity that can power over 2 crore homes.

What Byju's Needs To Do To Stay Afloat

How Byju's can make a turnaround from its valuation cuts, loan woes and corporate government lapses.

FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Second Straight Day

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,564 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

