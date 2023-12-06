Photo Credit: Freepik

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 6

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 08:37 PM IST, 06 Dec 2023

Is Angel One's Gain Zerodha's Loss?

Angel One moved up in the pecking order to rank behind Groww and Zerodha by investor count in October.

Delta Corp Unit Gets Interim Relief On Rs 6,384 Crore GST Notice

Deltatech Gaming had received an intimation for payment of shortfall tax from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence.

Bharat Electronics Bags Multiple Orders Worth Rs 3,915 Crore

All the equipment manufactured by the company are part of the self-reliant India programme.

INOXCVA IPO Expected Before Month End, Says Group CEO Siddharth Jain

The promoters will offload 25% equity in the offer for sale.

Swiggy Appoints EPL CEO Anand Kripalu As Board Chairperson

Kripalu has held leadership roles at Diageo India, Mondelez International and Unilever.

RBI Monetary Policy Preview: Another Pause Expected Amid Inflation Relief

The MPC meets amid strong growth and a relatively favourable outlook for crude prices and inflation.

Auto Retail Sales Hit Record High In November On Festive Boost

Both two-wheeler and passenger vehicle sales hit the highest ever monthly sales, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said.

