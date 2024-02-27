Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 27

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday
The promoters will also participate in the proposed equity raise.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
This is a very serious issue and the entire country is being taken for a ride, the top court observed.
Photo Credit: Patanjali Ayurved website
Investors expressed deep concerns about Byju's apparent failure to notify them of legal actions or investigations, a requirement outlined in the company's articles.
Photo Credit: Company website
Photo Credit: Unsplash
IiAS cited 'Governance Matters' for the recommendation, according to a statement.
Photo Credit: Company website
Eight Roads Ventures, the company’s first institutional investor, made a partial exit.
Photo Credit: Shadowfax/Facebook
PhysicsWallah's Prateek Maheshwari and DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh elaborated on the demands made by the industry and how the government is acting on them.
Photo Credit: Pixabay