Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 27

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday

Updated On 08:55 PM IST, 27 Feb 2024

Vodafone Idea To Raise Rs 20,000 Crore Via Equity With Promoter Participation

The promoters will also participate in the proposed equity raise.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice To Patanjali, Halts Misleading Advertisements

This is a very serious issue and the entire country is being taken for a ride, the top court observed.

Photo Credit: Patanjali Ayurved website

 Tap To Read

Investors Vs Byju's: The Battle Begins At NCLT

Investors expressed deep concerns about Byju's apparent failure to notify them of legal actions or investigations, a requirement outlined in the company's articles.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

P2P Lenders Tried To Outsmart RBI, Then Paid The Price—NDTV Profit Exclusive

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Tap To Read

IiAS Recommends Voting Against Nishant Pitti As MD Of Easy Trip Planners

IiAS cited 'Governance Matters' for the recommendation, according to a statement.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

Shadowfax Raises $100 Million From TPG NewQuest, Flipkart And Others

Eight Roads Ventures, the company’s first institutional investor, made a partial exit.

Photo Credit: Shadowfax/Facebook

 Tap To Read

Reduced ESOP, Angel Tax, Enhanced PPP Among Startups' Demands From Government

PhysicsWallah's Prateek Maheshwari and DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh elaborated on the demands made by the industry and how the government is acting on them.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 27

OnePlus Watch 2 Launched: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Top 5 Fastest Centuries In Men's T20Is
Go To Homepage