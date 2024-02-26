Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 26

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday
The price for the QIP is likely to be based on the 10-day average price of Rs 561, people familiar with the matter said.
Photo Credit: Company Website
These schemes might trick you by offering special trading opportunities through FPI sub-accounts or fancy-sounding institutional accounts.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape BQ Prime
IRDAI is expected to take action in this case to prevent potential mis-selling, says a person familiar with the matter.
While plant inspections have gone up two-and-a-half times post Covid, official action is suggested in fewer instances.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
The capital expenditure target for FY25 is set at Rs 11.11 lakh crore.
Photo Credit: Janani Janarthanan/NDTV Profit
Every one equity share, of face value of Rs 10, will be split into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each.
Photo Credit: Canara Bank/Facebook
IDMA will offer consultations to help organisations cope with the new standards, he says.
Photo Credit: freepik