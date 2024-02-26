Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 26

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday

Updated On 06:15 PM IST, 26 Feb 2024

Wockhardt To Raise Rs 400 Crore Via QIP—NDTV Profit Exclusive

The price for the QIP is likely to be based on the 10-day average price of Rs 561, people familiar with the matter said.

SEBI Issues Warning Against Fake Trading Schemes For Foreign Investment

These schemes might trick you by offering special trading opportunities through FPI sub-accounts or fancy-sounding institutional accounts.

PNB MetLife Sells ULIP As 'Small Cap Fund'; All Eyes On Insurance Regulator

IRDAI is expected to take action in this case to prevent potential mis-selling, says a person familiar with the matter.

Data Integrity A Persistent Issue With Indian Pharma Plants, Says U.S. FDA's Sarah McMullen

While plant inspections have gone up two-and-a-half times post Covid, official action is suggested in fewer instances.

Capex Spend Meets 80% Outlay As Of Early February: India Offical

The capital expenditure target for FY25 is set at Rs 11.11 lakh crore.

Canara Bank Board Approves Stock Split

Every one equity share, of face value of Rs 10, will be split into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each.

New Pharma Guidelines To Make Drugs Quality At Par With Global Standards: IDMA's SM Mudda

IDMA will offer consultations to help organisations cope with the new standards, he says.

