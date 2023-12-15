Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 15

Photo Credit: Representational/Canva
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.
The rupee closed the trade at Rs 83 a dollar, after hitting a high of Rs 82.95 earlier in the day.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ Source: BQ Prime
The trade gap narrowed to $20.6 billion in November, as compared with $31.46 billion in October.
The positive outlook reflects JSW Infrastructure's strong financial profile, which is in line with a higher rating level, Fitch said.
Photo Credit: JSW Infrastructure website
The national transporter has so far spent 70% of Rs 2.4 lakh crore of the budget allocated to railways in the Union budget for FY24.
Photo Credit: Representational/Canva
The stock rose as much as 3.78% during the day to Rs 170.20 apiece on the NSE.
Photo Credit: Representational/Canva
The best performing stock in the Indian portfolio is up 309% year-to date, while the worst performing in China is down 55%.
Photo Credit: Representational/Canva
Krutrim will be involved in building AI chips, a family of large language models and a user facing app.
Photo Credit: Bhavish Aggarwal/X