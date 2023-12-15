Photo Credit: Representational/Canva

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 15

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 07:41 PM IST, 15 Dec 2023

Rupee Hits Three-Month High As RBI Eases Dollar Buying On Fed Signal, FII Flows

The rupee closed the trade at Rs 83 a dollar, after hitting a high of Rs 82.95 earlier in the day.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ Source: BQ Prime

Trade Deficit Narrows In November As Imports Fall

The trade gap narrowed to $20.6 billion in November, as compared with $31.46 billion in October.

Fitch Ratings Revises Outlook On JSW Infrastructure To Positive

The positive outlook reflects JSW Infrastructure's strong financial profile, which is in line with a higher rating level, Fitch said.

Photo Credit: JSW Infrastructure website

Indian Railways To Purchase Trains Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The national transporter has so far spent 70% of Rs 2.4 lakh crore of the budget allocated to railways in the Union budget for FY24.

Photo Credit: Representational/Canva

Bharat Electronics Bags Rs 5,336-Crore Defence Contract, Stock Hits Record

The stock rose as much as 3.78% during the day to Rs 170.20 apiece on the NSE.

Photo Credit: Representational/Canva

Chris Wood Prefers Buying India Over China Despite Recent Stock Run-Up

The best performing stock in the Indian portfolio is up 309% year-to date, while the worst performing in China is down 55%.

Photo Credit: Representational/Canva

Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal Launches India-Focused AI Firm Krutrim

Krutrim will be involved in building AI chips, a family of large language models and a user facing app.

Photo Credit: Bhavish Aggarwal/X

