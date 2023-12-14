Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 14

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.
Some flows through foreign-portfolio-investment bond and FPI equities are expected to be observed by January.
The Adani portfolio companies' operating income surged by a record 47% in the first half of FY24 to over Rs 43,000 crore.
The order involves manufacturing and supply of 4,000 BOXNS wagons.
Travel portal MakeMyTrip had claimed that using its brand name as a keyword in Google Ads was a violation of its trademarks.
Adani Group plans to increase its Bihar investments by 10-fold across agri-logistics, gas distribution, cement and smart metering sectors.
Phonographic Performance Ltd. alleged that One8 Commune played copyrighted recordings without obtaining necessary licence.
Spread between U.S. treasury and India's benchmark bonds is expected to be at 300 bps by December 2024.
