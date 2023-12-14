Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 14

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 08:10 PM IST, 14 Dec 2023

Federal Reserve May Start Cutting Rates By March Or June: Analysts

Some flows through foreign-portfolio-investment bond and FPI equities are expected to be observed by January.

Photo Credit: Federal Reserve/X

 Tap To Read

Adani Stock Resurgence Brings Focus On $100-Billion Investment Plan

The Adani portfolio companies' operating income surged by a record 47% in the first half of FY24 to over Rs 43,000 crore.

Photo Credit: Adani Group

 Tap To Read

Jupiter Wagons Wins Rs 1,617 Crore Order From Railway Ministry

The order involves manufacturing and supply of 4,000 BOXNS wagons.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

Delhi High Court Lifts Restriction On Use Of MakeMyTrip Keyword In Google Ads

Travel portal MakeMyTrip had claimed that using its brand name as a keyword in Google Ads was a violation of its trademarks.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Tap To Read

Adani Group Plans To Invest Rs 8,700 Crore In Bihar, Guarantees Quarterly Updates

Adani Group plans to increase its Bihar investments by 10-fold across agri-logistics, gas distribution, cement and smart metering sectors.

 Tap To Read

Delhi HC Restrains Virat Kohli's One8 Commune From Playing Copyrighted Songs

Phonographic Performance Ltd. alleged that One8 Commune played copyrighted recordings without obtaining necessary licence.

Photo Credit: Pawan Bisht

 Tap To Read

What The Fed's Pivot Signal Means For Indian Bonds And Rupee

Spread between U.S. treasury and India's benchmark bonds is expected to be at 300 bps by December 2024.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/ Source: BQ Prime.

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 14

iQoo 12 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Variants And Other Details

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 13
Go To Homepage