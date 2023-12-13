Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 13

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 08:01 PM IST, 13 Dec 2023

Parliament Security Breach On 2001 Attack Anniversary: Two Visitors Jump Into Lok Sabha, Spray Gas

In the visuals from Sansad TV played by television channels, the visitor was seen leaping over benches, causing commotion in the house.

TVS Motor Share Price Hits Rs 2,000 Mark: Here's The Journey

The stock took 318 sessions to double since crossing Rs 1,000 for the first time on Sept. 1, 2022.

SAT Quashes SEBI Order Against Jio Financial In Nifty Options Case

Finding of manipulative trades, solely based on a discount to fair value cannot be accepted without established criteria, SAT said.

Ghar Kharcha: Some Relief But Onions Still Sting

Rise in retail inflation was led by food and beverage inflation at 8.02% in November.

Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank's Ousted MD Takes RBI To Court

The Bombay High Court is set to hear the matter on Jan. 4, 2024, Sandeep Ghandat told NDTV Profit over a call.

Moody's Affirms Reliance Industries' 'Baa2' Ratings, Outlook Stable

In its base case, Jefferies forecasts a 10% annual growth in cigarette EBIT over FY23–26 and an 11% growth in FMCG revenue.

