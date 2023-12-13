Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 13

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
In the visuals from Sansad TV played by television channels, the visitor was seen leaping over benches, causing commotion in the house.
The stock took 318 sessions to double since crossing Rs 1,000 for the first time on Sept. 1, 2022.
Finding of manipulative trades, solely based on a discount to fair value cannot be accepted without established criteria, SAT said.
Rise in retail inflation was led by food and beverage inflation at 8.02% in November.
The Bombay High Court is set to hear the matter on Jan. 4, 2024, Sandeep Ghandat told NDTV Profit over a call.
In its base case, Jefferies forecasts a 10% annual growth in cigarette EBIT over FY23–26 and an 11% growth in FMCG revenue.
