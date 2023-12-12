Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 12

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 07:45 PM IST, 12 Dec 2023

India's CPI Inflation Rises To Three-Month High At 5.55% In November

Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2)% for the third straight month.

Three Factors Could Drive Nifty 50 Up To 23% By End Of 2024, Says BofA Securities' Amish Shah

BofA's base case is Nifty at 23,000 by the end of next year, implying a 15% potential upside.

IIP: India's Industrial Output Expands At 16-Month High Of 11.7% In October

The Index of Industrial Production grew 11.7% in October, as compared with a revised growth of 6.2% in September.

SpiceJet Approves Rs 2,250-Crore Fundraise From 64 Investors

The company’s board approved issuing 32 crore shares and 13 crore warrants on a preferential basis at Rs 50 apiece.

Fiscal Prudence Top Priority, Says Sitharaman As Lok Sabha Passes Demand For Grants

Management of idle funds helped the country stay on the path of good macroeconomic fundamentals, she says.

Income Tax Department Searches Mumbai Premises Of Allied Blenders

The Income Tax Department is conducting searches at the offices of Kishore Chhabria-controlled Allied Blenders and Distillers.

Indian Bank Launches QIP To Raise Rs 4,000 Crore

The company's board has set the floor price for the issue at Rs 414.44 apiece, a discount of 5.28% from its previous close on the NSE.

