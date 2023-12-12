Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 12

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2)% for the third straight month.
BofA's base case is Nifty at 23,000 by the end of next year, implying a 15% potential upside.
The Index of Industrial Production grew 11.7% in October, as compared with a revised growth of 6.2% in September.
The company’s board approved issuing 32 crore shares and 13 crore warrants on a preferential basis at Rs 50 apiece.
Management of idle funds helped the country stay on the path of good macroeconomic fundamentals, she says.
The Income Tax Department is conducting searches at the offices of Kishore Chhabria-controlled Allied Blenders and Distillers.
The company's board has set the floor price for the issue at Rs 414.44 apiece, a discount of 5.28% from its previous close on the NSE.
