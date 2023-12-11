Photo Credit: Canva

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 11

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 08:55 PM IST, 11 Dec 2023

Article 370 Verdict: Supreme Court Upholds Abrogation Of J&K's Special Status

The Supreme Court upheld the constitutional order abrogating Article 370, calling the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir as "temporary".

Adani Group Ebitda Surges Record 47% In First Half To Cross Rs 43,000 Crore

Adani Group companies' operating profit during the first half of the current financial year rose 47% on an annual basis.

Ujjain BJP MLA Mohan Yadav To Be New Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

He was serving as Minister for Higher Education in the outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet.

RBI Cautions Against Unauthorised 'Loan Waiver' Campaigns

The central bank cautioned members of the public against unauthorised loan waiver campaigns through an official notification.

DLF's Vivek Anand To Resign As Group CFO

Vivek Anand tendered his resignation on Monday to pursue other career avenues. MD Ashok Kumar Tyagi will oversee finance.

RVNL JV Wins Rs 543-Crore Project For Indore Metro

RVNL has 51% stake in the JV, while the rest is held by Chennai-based URC Construction Pvt.

Mahua Moitra Moves Supreme Court Challenging Expulsion From Lok Sabha

Moitra was expelled as Member of Parliament after an ethics committee report recommended her disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

