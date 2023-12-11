Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 11

Photo Credit: Canva
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.
The Supreme Court upheld the constitutional order abrogating Article 370, calling the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir as "temporary".
Adani Group companies' operating profit during the first half of the current financial year rose 47% on an annual basis.
He was serving as Minister for Higher Education in the outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet.
The central bank cautioned members of the public against unauthorised loan waiver campaigns through an official notification.
Vivek Anand tendered his resignation on Monday to pursue other career avenues. MD Ashok Kumar Tyagi will oversee finance.
RVNL has 51% stake in the JV, while the rest is held by Chennai-based URC Construction Pvt.
Moitra was expelled as Member of Parliament after an ethics committee report recommended her disqualification from the Lok Sabha.
