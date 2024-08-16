Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — August 16

Important news, must read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 09:07 PM IST, 16 Aug 2024

Indian Drugmakers Rush To Fill R&D Gap Left By US Peers

As US pharma has cut back on research and development in a post-Covid world, drugmakers back home are trying to cash in on the opportunity.

Lacoste Versus Crocodile International: Delhi High Court Decides Which Croc Is Authentic

Lacoste asserted that the logo used by Crocodile International closely resembles their own trademark, which both copyright and trademark registrations have protected.

Karnataka Likely To Transfer Funds From SBI, PNB To State Government Treasury

The Karnataka state government on Wednesday ordered all departments to close their accounts with the SBI and PNB, citing alleged financial irregularities.

Sumit Bali Set To Lead Yes Bank's Retail Lending Business

Bali, who is set to join on Aug 26, will lead the retail loans and collections business at Yes Bank.

Splitting The Bills: Why Co-Parenting Can Be A Win-Win

Discover the benefits of collaborative co-parenting in India, including reduced financial stress, improved emotional well-being, and a more balanced upbringing for your child.

Kerala High Court Unveils Platform For Bounced Cheques, Virtual Dispute Resolution And More

The high court has also come up with the Model Digital Court Room Concept, bringing a fully digital courtroom experience that aims to streamline legal proceedings

Adani Power To Continue Power Supply To Bangladesh From Jharkhand Facility

Adani Power's 1,600 MW Godda plant is currently the only facility in the country committed to supplying its entire output to Bangladesh.

