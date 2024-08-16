Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — August 16

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
As US pharma has cut back on research and development in a post-Covid world, drugmakers back home are trying to cash in on the opportunity.
Photo Credit: Freestocks/Unsplash
Lacoste asserted that the logo used by Crocodile International closely resembles their own trademark, which both copyright and trademark registrations have protected.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The Karnataka state government on Wednesday ordered all departments to close their accounts with the SBI and PNB, citing alleged financial irregularities.
Photo Credit: Karnataka Assembly website
Bali, who is set to join on Aug 26, will lead the retail loans and collections business at Yes Bank.
Discover the benefits of collaborative co-parenting in India, including reduced financial stress, improved emotional well-being, and a more balanced upbringing for your child.
Photo Credit: Envato
The high court has also come up with the Model Digital Court Room Concept, bringing a fully digital courtroom experience that aims to streamline legal proceedings
Adani Power's 1,600 MW Godda plant is currently the only facility in the country committed to supplying its entire output to Bangladesh.
Photo Credit: Adani Power website