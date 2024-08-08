Photo Credit: Freepik

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 8

Important news, must read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 09:02 PM IST, 08 Aug 2024

Eicher Motors Q1 Results: Profit Rises 20%, Beats Estimates

Net profit of the Royal Enfield-maker rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 1,101.46 crore in the three months ended June.

RBI Monetary Policy: Despite 'Hawkish' Policy, Economists See Shallow Rate Cut Cycle From December

Despite 'hawkish' tone on inflation, economists expect a change of stance in October, followed by the first rate cut in December.

200 Hero Electric Dealers Protest At Gurugram HQ Seeking Rs 500-Crore Dues

The outstanding dues include a ledger balance of Rs 300 crore and unpaid warranty expenses worth Rs 100 crore.

NCLT Orders IIHL To Deposit Rs 2,750 Crore In COC's Choice Of Escrow Account

A press release from IIHL on Aug. 2 states that the company has deposited the required Rs 2,750 crore into its bank account as part of its equity contribution.

India’s Healthtech Sector Growing Faster Than Global Peers, But There’s A Catch

Healthtech service providers are still finding it difficult to penetrate the rural belt.

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged With 4:2 Majority, Status Quo On Stance

MPC had raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle before opting for a pause in April last year.

MPC Meeting 2024: RBI Wary Of Growth In Top-Up Loans By Lenders

RBI Governor Das added that such practices of doling out top-up loans lead to funds being deployed for speculative purposes.

