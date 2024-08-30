Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug 30

Photo Credit: Adani Power website
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.
India's gross domestic product grew at the slowest pace in five quarters, even as GVA growth saw a pickup.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The gap between expenditure and revenue during April-July stood at Rs 2.77 lakh crore of the total limit set at Rs 16.85 lakh crore for the ongoing fiscal.
Photo Credit: Janani Janarthanan/NDTV Profit
The index of eight core industries grew by 6.1% in July, as compared to 4% in June, on an annual basis.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The Bombay High Court recently found the markets regulator had grievously erred by freezing an investor's demat account, without hearing his side of the story.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
The quick-commerce giant is now valued at $5 billion. The Mumbai-based startup aims to double its dark store count before a potential initial public offering.
Photo Credit: Zepto
Reliance will hold a 63.16% stake, while Disney will own the rest in the merged entitiy that will be valued at Rs 70,000 crore.
Photo Credit: Company website
In the last 10 years, Indian fintech startups have seen investment worth $31 billion and have grown 500%, the prime minister said.
Photo Credit: Official Facebook handle