Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug 30

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 08:27 PM IST, 30 Aug 2024

India's Q1 GDP Growth Rate Slows To Five-Quarter Low Of 6.7%; GVA Grows By 6.8%

India's gross domestic product grew at the slowest pace in five quarters, even as GVA growth saw a pickup.

Photo Credit: Freepik

India's Fiscal Deficit Reaches 17.2% Of FY25 Target In April-July

The gap between expenditure and revenue during April-July stood at Rs 2.77 lakh crore of the total limit set at Rs 16.85 lakh crore for the ongoing fiscal.

Photo Credit: Janani Janarthanan/NDTV Profit

Eight Core Industries Grew By 6.1% In July

The index of eight core industries grew by 6.1% in July, as compared to 4% in June, on an annual basis.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

SEBI's Misstep Leads To Landmark Bombay High Court Ruling: A Case Of Regulatory Adventurism

The Bombay High Court recently found the markets regulator had grievously erred by freezing an investor's demat account, without hearing his side of the story.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Zepto Valuation Sees 40% Bump Up In Two Months

The quick-commerce giant is now valued at $5 billion. The Mumbai-based startup aims to double its dark store count before a potential initial public offering.

Photo Credit: Zepto

Reliance-Disney Merger Receives NCLT Approval

Reliance will hold a 63.16% stake, while Disney will own the rest in the merged entitiy that will be valued at Rs 70,000 crore.

Photo Credit: Company website

Will Attend 10th Edition Of Global Fintech Fest Too, Says PM Modi

In the last 10 years, Indian fintech startups have seen investment worth $31 billion and have grown 500%, the prime minister said.

Photo Credit: Official Facebook handle

