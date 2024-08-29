Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 29

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 08:42 PM IST, 29 Aug 2024

SpiceJet Passengers Barred From Dubai Flight Over Unpaid Airport Dues, Airline Cites 'Operational Reasons'

This is the second such instance for the airline this month.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

SEBI's Buch Calls For Speeding Up IPO Approvals Using AI

Buch said that the market watchdog is carefully looking at the ageing and pendency of IPO applications.

Photo Credit: SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Source: NDTV Profit

First Passenger Flight From Noida International Airport To Take Off In April 2025: CEO

The calibration flights and validation procedures are expected to be completed by December, Christoph Schnellmann said.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Fitch Affirms India At 'BBB-', Outlook Stable

India's ratings are underpinned by its strong medium-term growth outlook, which will continue to drive improvement in structural aspects of its credit profile, it said.

Photo Credit: Freepik

CRED Will Power Credit Line On UPI By Year End: CEO Kunal Shah

Credit Line on UPI allows users to access pre-approved credit lines from banks through their UPI apps.

Photo Credit: Peak XV website

Tata Motors Unveils New Electric Bus For Intracity Commute At Prawaas 4.0

Tata Motors CV has unveiled at least seven commercial vehicles at Prawaas 4.0 event for sustainable mobility in Bengaluru.

Photo Credit: (Source: Tata Motors)

Tata Stocks See Sharp Uptick In Late Rally Ahead Of Tata Motors DVR Conversion

Tata Motors has decided to delist its DVR stock to simplify its capital structure—a move that comes ahead of a planned demerger next year.

Photo Credit: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit

