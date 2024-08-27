Photo Credit: Unsplash

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug 27

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 07:09 PM IST, 27 Aug 2024

Zee Settles All Merger-Related Disputes With Sony

Zee's stock rose as much as 14.5% after the announcement to Rs 154.9 apiece on the NSE

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Online Skill-Based Courses Could Need New UGC Regulations

In the current accreditation process, there is no difference between a skill and a traditional university.

Photo Credit: Freepik

 Tap To Read

Citibank NA Settles With SEBI For Rs 40 Lakh

Citibank, when issued a show cause notice by SEBI, filed a settlement application with SEBI, asking to resolve the proceedings without admitting or denying the findings.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

India To See 20 Lakh Jobs Across 1,900 Global Capability Centres By Next Year

India currently has 1,600 GCCs employing 16.6 lakh professionals, and is poised to welcome 800 new GCCs in the next five-six years, a TeamLease report said.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Siemens Healthineers Develops RT-PCR Testing Kit for Mpox Detection In India

The RT-PCR testing kit has already bagged manufacturing approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

Photo Credit: Siemens website

 Tap To Read

GDP Preview: Growth Can Moderate To Sub-7% For First Time In Five Quarters

Urban consumption is showing signs of moderation, even as rural is showing nascent signs of improvement, says Gaura Sengupta of IDFC First Bank.

Photo Credit: Aura Finance from Pixabay

 Tap To Read

Misleading Ads Case: Supreme Court Rebukes Ayush Ministry, Restores Key Drug Licencing Provision

The top court has directed the Ayush Ministry to provide an explanation for the omission of the rule governing the licencing of Ayush drugs.

Photo Credit: Reuters

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 27

How To Check Resourceful Automobile IPO Allotment Status

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 26
Go To Homepage