Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug 27

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.
Zee's stock rose as much as 14.5% after the announcement to Rs 154.9 apiece on the NSE
In the current accreditation process, there is no difference between a skill and a traditional university.
Citibank, when issued a show cause notice by SEBI, filed a settlement application with SEBI, asking to resolve the proceedings without admitting or denying the findings.
India currently has 1,600 GCCs employing 16.6 lakh professionals, and is poised to welcome 800 new GCCs in the next five-six years, a TeamLease report said.
The RT-PCR testing kit has already bagged manufacturing approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.
Urban consumption is showing signs of moderation, even as rural is showing nascent signs of improvement, says Gaura Sengupta of IDFC First Bank.
The top court has directed the Ayush Ministry to provide an explanation for the omission of the rule governing the licencing of Ayush drugs.
