Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 21

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 07:23 PM IST, 21 Aug 2024

Amazon's Rs 6,000-Crore Loss Smells Like Predatory Pricing, Says Piyush Goyal

The commerce minister said Amazon is using loopholes to operate as a consumer e-commerce platform despite not being legally allowed to do so.

NCLT Approves ICICI Securities Delisting Despite Shareholders' Opposition

Quantum Mutual Fund and Manu Rishi Gupta, who held 0.08% and 0.002% of ICICI Securities shares respectively, had opposed the scheme.

High-Frequency Economic Indicators Hold Steady With All Eyes On Festive Season Push

The seasonality demand factor will play out in Q2 GDP numbers itself as festivities are starting earlier than last year.

NBFCs' Best NPA Numbers Possibly Behind Us As Delinquencies May Rise, Says ICRA

This has come as the NBFC sector has grown at a fairly robust pace, ICRA said.

Suchi Semicon To Invest $100 Million To Set Up OSAT Plant In Gujarat

Spanning an initial area of 30,000 square feet, the plant will have the capacity to produce up to 30 lakh chips per day.

SAT Admits Linde India's Appeal Against SEBI's Order In Related-Party Transactions Case

The SAT has granted SEBI four weeks to file its reply to Linde India's appeal.

SEBI Fines IIFL Securities Rs 11 Lakh For Compliance Failures

The penalty comprises Rs 9 lakh under the SEBI Act and Rs 2 lakh under the Securities Contracts Regulation Act.

