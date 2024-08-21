Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 21

Photo Credit: //pixabay.com/users/gadini-388416/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=688352">Adriano Gadini
The commerce minister said Amazon is using loopholes to operate as a consumer e-commerce platform despite not being legally allowed to do so.
Photo Credit: PIB
Quantum Mutual Fund and Manu Rishi Gupta, who held 0.08% and 0.002% of ICICI Securities shares respectively, had opposed the scheme.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
The seasonality demand factor will play out in Q2 GDP numbers itself as festivities are starting earlier than last year.
This has come as the NBFC sector has grown at a fairly robust pace, ICRA said.
Photo Credit: //Terms.Law from Pixabay
Spanning an initial area of 30,000 square feet, the plant will have the capacity to produce up to 30 lakh chips per day.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The SAT has granted SEBI four weeks to file its reply to Linde India's appeal.
Photo Credit: Linde India website
The penalty comprises Rs 9 lakh under the SEBI Act and Rs 2 lakh under the Securities Contracts Regulation Act.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit