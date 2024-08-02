Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 2

Important news, must read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 07:23 PM IST, 02 Aug 2024

Shoppers Ditch Juices For Wallet-Friendly Fizzy Drinks As Cola Wars Intensify

A punishing summer this year has only accentuated the problem, said Dabur India's Mohit Malhotra.

Photo Credit: Real Fruit Power/Facebook

 Tap To Read

Electoral Bonds: Supreme Court Refuses To Set Up SIT To Investigate Quid Pro Quo Arrangements

The top court said that it would be premature and inappropriate for it to intervene at this stage, as appropriate remedies under the ordinary course of action have not yet been used.

Photo Credit: Reuters

 Tap To Read

SEBI Mulls New Product Combo To Cut Fundraising Timeline In Half

The new product to speed up the approval processes will be a combination of rights and preferential offerings.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

SEBI To Create A 'Demystifying' IPO Document, Will Have AI-Based Processing

The new document aims to simplify the IPO process by requiring applicants to fill in specified blanks.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Byju's Set To Exit Insolvency As NCLAT Approves Settlement With BCCI

The ed-tech firm's financial troubles began two years ago, with missed reporting deadlines and revenue shortfalls.

Photo Credit: Byjus/Facebook

 Tap To Read

Marathon Vs Business: How Sugar Cosmetics' Vineeta Singh Finds Common Ground In Both

The most important step is always showing up at the start line, according to the CEO.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Britannia Industries Q1 Results: Profit Rises 11%, Meets Estimates

The consolidated net profit of the Marie Gold biscuit-maker increased 11% over the previous year to Rs 504.88 crore in the quarter-ended June.

Photo Credit: Britannia Industries official website

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 2

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 1

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 31
Go To Homepage