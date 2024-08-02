Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 2

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
A punishing summer this year has only accentuated the problem, said Dabur India's Mohit Malhotra.
The top court said that it would be premature and inappropriate for it to intervene at this stage, as appropriate remedies under the ordinary course of action have not yet been used.
The new product to speed up the approval processes will be a combination of rights and preferential offerings.
The new document aims to simplify the IPO process by requiring applicants to fill in specified blanks.
The ed-tech firm's financial troubles began two years ago, with missed reporting deadlines and revenue shortfalls.
The most important step is always showing up at the start line, according to the CEO.
The consolidated net profit of the Marie Gold biscuit-maker increased 11% over the previous year to Rs 504.88 crore in the quarter-ended June.
