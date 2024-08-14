Photo Credit: Freepik

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug 14

Important news, must read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday

Updated On 08:48 PM IST, 14 Aug 2024

Karnataka Orders Departments To Immediately Halt Transactions With SBI, PNB Citing Irregularities

The Siddaramaiah-led government's decision follows allegations of financial irregularities and unauthorised transactions involving state funds, according to the order.

Photo Credit: Karnataka Assembly website

 Tap To Read

Fitch Says Transition to IFRS 9 Accounting Manageable For Indian Banks

Private sector banks are better positioned to handle the impact because of higher core capital, pre-impairment profitability and better recovery track record, Fitch says.

Photo Credit: Fitch Ratings/X

 Tap To Read

Ola Electric Q1 Results: Loss Widens To Rs 347 Crore, Revenue Rises 32%

Net loss of India's largest electric two-wheeler maker expanded to Rs 347 crore in Q1 FY25 from loss of Rs 267 crore a year ago.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Byju's Insolvency: Supreme Court Stays Appellate Tribunal Order That Approved BCCI Settlement

The top court's stay order has revived the insolvency process against the ed-tech firm.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

Zepto To Raise Another $340 Million At $5 Billion Valuation

Zepto has secured interest from Mars Growth and General Catalyst to invest at a valuation of $5 billion, marking a 40% hike from its $3.6 billion valuation just two months ago.

Photo Credit: Zepto

 Tap To Read

Wholesale Inflation Eases To Three Month Low Of 2.04% In July

Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—rose 1.58%.

Photo Credit: AJITH S/Unsplash

 Tap To Read

Oyo Posts First-Ever Profit At Rs 229 Crore For FY24

The profit was managed due to reduction in general and administrative spend and optimising marketing spends, as costs decreased by 13% to Rs 4,500 crore from Rs 5,207 crore.

Photo Credit: Company source

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 14

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 13

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 13
Go To Homepage