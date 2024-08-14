Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug 14

Photo Credit: Freepik
Important news, must read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday
The Siddaramaiah-led government's decision follows allegations of financial irregularities and unauthorised transactions involving state funds, according to the order.
Photo Credit: Karnataka Assembly website
Private sector banks are better positioned to handle the impact because of higher core capital, pre-impairment profitability and better recovery track record, Fitch says.
Photo Credit: Fitch Ratings/X
Net loss of India's largest electric two-wheeler maker expanded to Rs 347 crore in Q1 FY25 from loss of Rs 267 crore a year ago.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
The top court's stay order has revived the insolvency process against the ed-tech firm.
Photo Credit: Company website
Zepto has secured interest from Mars Growth and General Catalyst to invest at a valuation of $5 billion, marking a 40% hike from its $3.6 billion valuation just two months ago.
Photo Credit: Zepto
Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—rose 1.58%.
Photo Credit: AJITH S/Unsplash
The profit was managed due to reduction in general and administrative spend and optimising marketing spends, as costs decreased by 13% to Rs 4,500 crore from Rs 5,207 crore.
Photo Credit: Company source