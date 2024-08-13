Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 13

Photo Credit: (Source: iStock)
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.
The company says it will take an appropriate legal course against the order in consultation with its advisors.
Photo Credit: Company
Purple Fabric seems focused towards helping developers build AI-solutions to use within companies themselves.
Photo Credit: Company website
Prices for key vegetables—potatoes, onions, and tomatoes—continued to rise sequentially.
The top court has closed the contempt proceedings against the duo, while also issuing them a warning not to repeat their actions in the future.
Photo Credit: Acharya Balkrishna/X
Bandhan Bank was the one Indian stock removed from MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
Photo Credit: Envato
While construction for the 9.5-GW capacity has started, around 8 GW is under the tender process, and the rest 8.5 GW will be awarded in the next three months.
Photo Credit: Company website
Revenue rose 4.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,746.1 crore in the April-June quarter.
Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit