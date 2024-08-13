Photo Credit: (Source: iStock)

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 13

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 06:55 PM IST, 13 Aug 2024

LTIMindtree Gets GST Demand Notice Of Rs 62.4 crore

The company says it will take an appropriate legal course against the order in consultation with its advisors.

Intellect Design Launches AI Platform Purple Fabric, Aims $100-Million Revenue

Purple Fabric seems focused towards helping developers build AI-solutions to use within companies themselves.

Ghar Kharcha: Inflation Falls To Five-Year Low But Household Budgets Still Feel The Pinch

Prices for key vegetables—potatoes, onions, and tomatoes—continued to rise sequentially.

Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: Supreme Court Accepts Ramdev's, Balkrishna's Apology

The top court has closed the contempt proceedings against the duo, while also issuing them a warning not to repeat their actions in the future.

MSCI August Review: RVNL, Zydus Life, Vodafone Idea Among Seven Additions

Bandhan Bank was the one Indian stock removed from MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

NTPC To Add 26-GW Brownfield Thermal Capacity To Economise Cost

While construction for the 9.5-GW capacity has started, around 8 GW is under the tender process, and the rest 8.5 GW will be awarded in the next three months.

Nykaa Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 50%, Misses Estimates

Revenue rose 4.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,746.1 crore in the April-June quarter.

