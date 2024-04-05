Photo Credit: Representational Unsplash

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 5

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 07:33 PM IST, 05 Apr 2024

Meet The Newest Additions To SAT: A Former Chief Justice And A Tax Official

Former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, PS Dinesh Kumar, and retired Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Dheeraj Bhatnagar, are new members of the tribunal.

Photo Credit: Representational/ Freepik

How Vodafone Idea's Fundraise May Not Be The Antidote For Its Troubles

While Vodafone Idea's fundraise remains crucial for the company’s operational viability, it may not be of much help to service its debt.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

NCLT Admits Insolvency Application Against Former DHFL Promoter Kapil Wadhawan

The insolvency plea has been filed against Wadhawan in his capacity as a personal guarantor for loans availed by DHFL.

Photo Credit: DHFL Annual report

Bandhan Bank CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh To Step Down After Tenure

Ghosh feels that the time has come for him to assume a larger strategic role at the bank's group level.

Photo Credit: Bandhan Bank website

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged; Inflation To Ease But Headwinds Remain, Says Das

Economic activity remains resilient with a positive momentum so far and growth continues to surpass estimates.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit

Banks Q4 Update: Deposits Rise As CASA Ratio Shows Mixed Trends

This trend comes amid a race among banks to raise deposits at a reasonable cost.

Photo Credit: Representational/ Unsplash

Why Is The Patent Office Working Overtime?

The life of a patent is 20 years from the date of its filing, but if the application is processed at a snail’s pace, then it is tantamount to sounding a death knell to the patent.

Photo Credit: Dylan Gillis/Unsplash

