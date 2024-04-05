Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 5

Photo Credit: Representational Unsplash
Former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, PS Dinesh Kumar, and retired Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Dheeraj Bhatnagar, are new members of the tribunal.
While Vodafone Idea's fundraise remains crucial for the company’s operational viability, it may not be of much help to service its debt.
The insolvency plea has been filed against Wadhawan in his capacity as a personal guarantor for loans availed by DHFL.
Ghosh feels that the time has come for him to assume a larger strategic role at the bank's group level.
Economic activity remains resilient with a positive momentum so far and growth continues to surpass estimates.
This trend comes amid a race among banks to raise deposits at a reasonable cost.
The life of a patent is 20 years from the date of its filing, but if the application is processed at a snail’s pace, then it is tantamount to sounding a death knell to the patent.
