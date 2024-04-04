Photo Credit: Freepik

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 4

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 06:53 PM IST, 04 Apr 2024

Hotter Temperatures May Turn Up The Heat On Tomatoes, Perishables

The impact of extreme weather conditions would cascade to agriculture, power and oil prices.

How Bata Is Losing Its Footing In India | NDTV Profit Exclusive

Bata seems to have become a victim of generational brand fatigue.

Zydus Life, NHPC, JSW Energy Could Enter Large-Cap Universe In AMFI Rejig

The announcement by the Association of Mutual Funds of India is expected in the first week of July and will be effective from Aug. 1.

House Rent Allowance: Follow Correct Procedure Amid Increased Scrutiny

Here are some of the things that employees should follow.

Were NSE And BSE Wrong About Currency Derivatives All Along?

Brokerages had misinterpreted regulations laid down by the RBI that it is not mandatory to have an underlying currency exposure at all.

Vodafone Idea Seeks NOC From Lenders To Bring In New Investors | NDTV Profit Exclusive

While the company has not discussed any specific investors, they seem confident of its fund raising plans.

Byju’s Investors Make Fresh Allegations On Rights Issue

Investors have claimed the company has defied the NCLT's order and allotted shares in the rights issue before increasing its authorised capital.

