Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 3

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 07:15 PM IST, 03 Apr 2024

Vistara Management Assures Pilots Of Resolving Issues

NDTV Profit learned that Vistara's top management addressed several concerns related to aircraft availability, network planning issues.

Photo Credit: Praveen Thirumurugan on Unsplash

Elections 2024: Women Are Emerging As 'Kingmakers' And Political Parties Are Taking Note

Women are turning out in higher numbers to cast votes in Indian elections. What are its implications?

Photo Credit: Election Commission of India/Facebook

Toyota India To Step Up Production By 1 Lakh Units Amid Record Sales

Toyota India has launched the Urban Cruiser Taisor to build on the outsized demand for SUVs.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Delhi High Court Reserves Verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest: A Look At The Arguments

Senior Advocate Manu Singhvi questioned the urgency behind Kejriwal's arrest.

Photo Credit: AAP

Prestige Estates To List Hospitality Business This Year — NDTV Profit Exclusive

The board has given its approval for the listing, and size of the IPO will be decided soon, said Chairperson Irfan Razack.

Photo Credit: company website

Heatwaves: Wait-And-Watch Mode For Food And Inflation Impact

From an inflation perspective, a potential impact on rabi output could keep cereal inflation elevated, said IDFC First Bank's Gaura Sengupta.

Photo Credit: Vivian Fernandes

Byju's Rights Issue: Third Member Likely To Be Added To NCLT Bench

This was done because the two-member bench hearing the matter had differing opinions on the case.

Photo Credit: Company

