Photo Credit: Canva

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 22

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 06:22 PM IST, 22 Apr 2024

Home Minister Amit Shah Goes Big On Large-Cap Stocks

In the realm of immovable assets, the Home Minister has holdings valued at a commanding Rs 16.32 crore in 2024.

Photo Credit: Amit Shah/Facebook

RBI Asks Payment Firms To Track High-Value, Suspicious Transactions During Elections

The RBI in a letter, which was reviewed by NDTV Profit, asked non-bank payment system operators to track and report any high-value or suspicious transactions during the election season.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Yes Bank In Talks With Emirates NBD, MUFG, Others For Majority Stake Sale

If the transaction goes through, it may lead to State Bank of India exiting Yes Bank eventually, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Profit Rises 2.5%, Margin Remains Unchanged

Net profit rose 2.5% sequentially to Rs 5,337 crore during the January-March quarter.

Photo Credit: Canva amp Jio

Hema Malini Backs Traditional Investments, Bets On Immoveable Assets

Hema Malini has filed her nomination from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Photo Credit: Hema Malini/Facebook

Zomato's Phased Platform-Fee Hikes Helping It Reach Ebitda Guidance

However, one downside to the hike is that it is only effective in selective markets.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Deloitte's Baumann Urges Financial Sector To Embrace 'Bold Action' For Green Financing Market

Cost of raising bonds or deposits for green initiatives is significant in India as well as in most marketplaces, Baumann said.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

