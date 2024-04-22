Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 22

Photo Credit: Canva
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.
In the realm of immovable assets, the Home Minister has holdings valued at a commanding Rs 16.32 crore in 2024.
The RBI in a letter, which was reviewed by NDTV Profit, asked non-bank payment system operators to track and report any high-value or suspicious transactions during the election season.
If the transaction goes through, it may lead to State Bank of India exiting Yes Bank eventually, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Net profit rose 2.5% sequentially to Rs 5,337 crore during the January-March quarter.
Hema Malini has filed her nomination from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
However, one downside to the hike is that it is only effective in selective markets.
Cost of raising bonds or deposits for green initiatives is significant in India as well as in most marketplaces, Baumann said.
