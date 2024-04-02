Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 2

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 07:11 PM IST, 02 Apr 2024

MPC Preview: Expectations Of Yet Another Status Quo

All economists polled by Bloomberg expect business as usual for the seventh straight meeting.

Tata Technologies, BMW Form Joint Venture For Automotive Software

The Tata Technologies’ JV will deliver automotive software and IT solutions to BMW Group, as well as development centres in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Patanjali's Apology Fails To Impress Supreme Court, To Hear The Case Again Next Week

Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna will have to appear personally in the next hearing.

All You Need To Know About Increasing Credit Card Limits

Offers for increasing credit card limits need to be analysed on various parameters before making a decision.

CoinSwitch Parent Takes On Zerodha, Groww With Stock Trading App Lemonn

For the initial three months, Lemonn will not be charging customers any brokerage fees for trades.

India's Manufacturing PMI Hits 16-Year High In March

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to a 16-year high of 59.1 in March from 56.9 in February.

Vistara Plans More Flight Cancellations, Delays

Since the availability of crew is not clear, the plan is to run flights to sectors with heavy traffic on priority.

