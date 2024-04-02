Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 2

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
All economists polled by Bloomberg expect business as usual for the seventh straight meeting.
The Tata Technologies’ JV will deliver automotive software and IT solutions to BMW Group, as well as development centres in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.
Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna will have to appear personally in the next hearing.
Offers for increasing credit card limits need to be analysed on various parameters before making a decision.
For the initial three months, Lemonn will not be charging customers any brokerage fees for trades.
The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to a 16-year high of 59.1 in March from 56.9 in February.
Since the availability of crew is not clear, the plan is to run flights to sectors with heavy traffic on priority.
