Photo Credit: Representational/ Unsplash

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 19

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 08:35 PM IST, 19 Apr 2024

Jio Financial Q4 Results: Profit Rises 10.3% On Higher Gain On Investments

The company's standalone net profit rose about 10.3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 77.76 crore in Q4 FY24.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Wipro Q4 Results: Profit Rises 6%, Meets Estimates

Revenue of India's fourth-largest IT services firm was flat at Rs 22,208 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Hindustan Zinc Q4 Results: Profit Declines 21%, But Meets Estimates

The metal producer's net profit fell 21% to Rs 2,038 crore in the January-March quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

Bajaj Auto Has More In The Tank Even After A Year Of Records

Brokerages are bullish on Bajaj Auto in FY25 as the two-wheeler major is likely to outperform peers due to a strong product pipeline.

Photo Credit: VIjay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Good Glamm Group Lays Off 15% Workforce In Profitability Quest Ahead Of IPO

This 'strategic initiative' marks the culmination of the company's final phase of team integration, it says.

Photo Credit: Company

 Tap To Read

The Chinese Currency Drop Is Spurred By Fear And Envy

Faltering economy and rising competition from Japan is pushing China to weaken its currency.

Photo Credit: Bernd Dittrich/Unsplash

 Tap To Read

NDTV Profit Exclusive: Cred Nears Approval For Payment Aggregation Venture

Credit card bill payment app Cred has been granted initial approval to foray into the payment aggregation sector, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Photo Credit: Dreamplug Technologies Pvt./Google Play

 Tap To Read

Monetary Policy Committee Minutes: Making The Case For No Immediate Rate Cuts

The success in the disinflation process should not distract from the vulnerability of the inflation trajectory to the frequent incidences of supply-side shocks, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 19

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 18

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 18
Go To Homepage