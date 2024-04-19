Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 19

Photo Credit: Representational/ Unsplash
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.
The company's standalone net profit rose about 10.3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 77.76 crore in Q4 FY24.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Revenue of India's fourth-largest IT services firm was flat at Rs 22,208 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
The metal producer's net profit fell 21% to Rs 2,038 crore in the January-March quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Photo Credit: Company website
Brokerages are bullish on Bajaj Auto in FY25 as the two-wheeler major is likely to outperform peers due to a strong product pipeline.
Photo Credit: VIjay Sartape/NDTV Profit
This 'strategic initiative' marks the culmination of the company's final phase of team integration, it says.
Photo Credit: Company
Faltering economy and rising competition from Japan is pushing China to weaken its currency.
Photo Credit: Bernd Dittrich/Unsplash
Credit card bill payment app Cred has been granted initial approval to foray into the payment aggregation sector, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Photo Credit: Dreamplug Technologies Pvt./Google Play
The success in the disinflation process should not distract from the vulnerability of the inflation trajectory to the frequent incidences of supply-side shocks, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit