Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 18

The top line of India's second-largest IT services firm fell 2.3% sequentially to Rs 37,923 crore in the three months ended March 31.
Net profit of the Pulsar-maker rose 35.11% over the year-ago period to Rs Rs 1,936 crore on the back of revenue that was up 28.97% at Rs 11,484.68 crore.
The Nifty Next 50 will represent the space between the Nifty 50 and the Nifty Midcap Select.
The company will utilise the Rs 18,000 crore largely for capex. A total of Rs 12,750 crore will be used for capital expenditure, with approximately Rs 2,175 crore allocated to spectrum payments.
However, Nestle India claims reduction in sugar in infant food by 30% over past five years amid controversy.
The NCLT has issued a notice to SpiceJet concerning three insolvency pleas filed by three aircraft lessors for a total default of Rs 77 crore.
