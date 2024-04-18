Photo Credit: Pixabay

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 18

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 07:21 PM IST, 18 Apr 2024

Infosys Q4 Results: Revenue Misses Estimates, Forecasts 1-3% Growth For FY25

The top line of India's second-largest IT services firm fell 2.3% sequentially to Rs 37,923 crore in the three months ended March 31.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Profit Jumps By More Than A Third, Revenue Up 29%

Net profit of the Pulsar-maker rose 35.11% over the year-ago period to Rs Rs 1,936 crore on the back of revenue that was up 28.97% at Rs 11,484.68 crore.

Photo Credit: Company

 Tap To Read

NSE To Launch Monthly F&O Contracts On Nifty Next 50

The Nifty Next 50 will represent the space between the Nifty 50 and the Nifty Midcap Select.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Claim Your Dividends To Avoid Transfer To IEPF

A closer look at the entire issue will help the investor to understand the situation better.

Photo Credit: user/Freepik

 Tap To Read

Post Fundraise, Vodafone Idea CEO Bats For Tariff Hike — '20% Not Enough'

The company will utilise the Rs 18,000 crore largely for capex. A total of Rs 12,750 crore will be used for capital expenditure, with approximately Rs 2,175 crore allocated to spectrum payments.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Nestle's Shocker: Excess Sugar In Baby Food Products In India, Other Asian Countries, Finds Study

However, Nestle India claims reduction in sugar in infant food by 30% over past five years amid controversy.

Photo Credit: Nestle India

 Tap To Read

SpiceJet Faces Another Insolvency Plea From Aircraft Lessors

The NCLT has issued a notice to SpiceJet concerning three insolvency pleas filed by three aircraft lessors for a total default of Rs 77 crore.

Photo Credit: Pexels

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 18

These Are The World's Top 10 Airports Of 2024

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 16
Go To Homepage