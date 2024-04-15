Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 15

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 06:40 PM IST, 15 Apr 2024

Tesla To Effect 10% Job Cuts Globally Amid Plans To 'Make In India'

Elon Musk is set to visit New Delhi next week to meet PM Narendra Modi and announce Tesla’s India plans.

Ola Electric Slashes Scooter Prices Despite Lower Subsidy Regime

Ola Electric has lowered prices of entry-level scooters by up to Rs 10,000, despite lower subsidy under the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024.

NCLAT Will Continue Hearings On Challenges To Zee-Sony Merger

In January, Sony terminated the $10-billion merger, citing the failure of the Zee conglomerate to meet certain conditions.

India's March Wholesale Inflation Highest In Three Months As Potato, Onion Prices Boil

The Wholesale Price Index rose by 0.53% in March as compared with 0.2% during February.

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Arvind Kejriwal Denied Immediate Relief From Supreme Court

The court will likely take up the case for hearing in the week commencing April 29.

Reliance Capital's Auditor Barred, Fined For Negligent Behaviour

The penalties will take effect 30 days after the issuance of this order.

Income Tax Returns: Correct Details, Careful Filing Is The Game To Play

Here is how one can handle income tax return filings so that the process is completed smoothly.

