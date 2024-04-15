Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 15

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Elon Musk is set to visit New Delhi next week to meet PM Narendra Modi and announce Tesla’s India plans.
Ola Electric has lowered prices of entry-level scooters by up to Rs 10,000, despite lower subsidy under the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024.
In January, Sony terminated the $10-billion merger, citing the failure of the Zee conglomerate to meet certain conditions.
The Wholesale Price Index rose by 0.53% in March as compared with 0.2% during February.
The court will likely take up the case for hearing in the week commencing April 29.
The penalties will take effect 30 days after the issuance of this order.
Here is how one can handle income tax return filings so that the process is completed smoothly.
