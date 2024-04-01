Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — April 1

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 06:52 PM IST, 01 Apr 2024

After Taking Oath, There Will Be Lot Of Work, Says Modi

Technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain in the growing digital banking system needs to be a key focus, Modi says.

GST: March Sees Second Highest Collection At Rs 1.78 Lakh Crore

The surge was driven by a significant rise in GST collection from domestic transactions at 17.6%, a release said.

Top 10 Stock Ideas For FY25

List of top 10 stocks, which could yield market-beating returns in fiscal 2025.

I-T Department Assures No Coercive Action Against Congress On Tax Demand Till Polls Are Over

The matter will now come up for a hearing on July 24.

Arvind Kejriwal Remanded To Judicial Custody Till April 15

The Enforcement Directorate maintained that Kejriwal was giving evasive replies and not cooperating.

RBI At 90: Nirmala Sitharaman Lauds Institutional Integrity As It Stands Tall Among Peers

Sitharaman was talking at the RBI @90 event in Mumbai on Monday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

Alternate Investment Funds Not Convinced With RBI Clarifications On Lender Investments

The Reserve Bank of India issued a revised framework for investments by lenders into alternate investment funds or AIFs on Wednesday. But, industry players are wishing for more leeway.

