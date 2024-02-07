Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

Top 7 Places To Visit In Iran

Explore the top 7 must-visit places in Iran, including the historical capital city of Tehran, the architectural hub of Isfahan, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Shiraz.

Updated On 03:28 PM IST, 07 Feb 2024

After Thailand, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, Iran has announced visa-free entry for Indian citizens from February 4. Indians can visit the country once in every six months for a span of 15 days for tourism purposes. Here are top places to travel in Iran.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

1. Tehran

The capital city of Iran is a popular tourist destination for its historical and new-age attractions. The National Museum and the Golestan Palace are popular locations.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

2. Isfahan

This city is home to several beautiful gardens and is an architectural hub. From tiled mosques to covered bridges, there is a lot to explore in this city.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

3. Shiraz

Persepolis which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site is located in this city. It is home to several popular poets such as Saadi and Hafez. Eram Garden is yet another well-known destination to view beautiful flowers.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

4. Yazd

This is a provincial city known for its flourishing trades, Islamic art, and Zoroastrian faith. This city is a prominent spot for trade across the nation.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

5. Mashhad

After Tehran, this is the second most populated city in Iran. It is known for the biggest holy shrine-Imam Reza along with its industrious, religious and economic prosperity.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

6. Tabriz

This Iranian city is popular for its hand-woven jewellery and rugs. This place has intriguing handicrafts for its tourists and is a hub of refineries, textiles, and automobiles.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

7. Kerman

This city is known for its rich cultural heritage like Zoroastrian fire temples and mosques. This is one of the 31 provinces of Iran and is an ideal spot to taste Iran's traditional sweets.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 6

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 6

Valentine's Week 2024: Here's The Full List Of Days
Go To Homepage