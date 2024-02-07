Top 7 Places To Visit In Iran

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
Explore the top 7 must-visit places in Iran, including the historical capital city of Tehran, the architectural hub of Isfahan, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Shiraz.
After Thailand, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, Iran has announced visa-free entry for Indian citizens from February 4. Indians can visit the country once in every six months for a span of 15 days for tourism purposes. Here are top places to travel in Iran.
The capital city of Iran is a popular tourist destination for its historical and new-age attractions. The National Museum and the Golestan Palace are popular locations.
This city is home to several beautiful gardens and is an architectural hub. From tiled mosques to covered bridges, there is a lot to explore in this city.
Persepolis which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site is located in this city. It is home to several popular poets such as Saadi and Hafez. Eram Garden is yet another well-known destination to view beautiful flowers.
This is a provincial city known for its flourishing trades, Islamic art, and Zoroastrian faith. This city is a prominent spot for trade across the nation.
After Tehran, this is the second most populated city in Iran. It is known for the biggest holy shrine-Imam Reza along with its industrious, religious and economic prosperity.
This Iranian city is popular for its hand-woven jewellery and rugs. This place has intriguing handicrafts for its tourists and is a hub of refineries, textiles, and automobiles.
This city is known for its rich cultural heritage like Zoroastrian fire temples and mosques. This is one of the 31 provinces of Iran and is an ideal spot to taste Iran's traditional sweets.
