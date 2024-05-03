Top 5 Favourite Ice Cream Flavours Ordered This Summer

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
Swiggy's latest report provides interesting insights into India's ice cream craze based on ordering trends from March 01 to April 15.
Food delivery giant Swiggy has said that India's cravings for ice cream spiked this summer as the platform experienced a 16% increase in demand for the dessert compared to last year.
The report revealed that chocolate has emerged as the "undisputed favourite" of customers. Chocolate has also been named as one of the "family favourites."
The 'King of Summer' has emerged as the second most favourite ice cream flavour this summer.
This is the third most preferred ice cream flavour among Indians. Mumbai placed the highest orders of fruit-based ice creams and tender coconut and mango ice creams are the city’s go-to.
This is the fourth most favourite ice cream flavour across the nation.
The plain ol' vanilla is the 5th most preferred ice-cream flavour on Swiggy.
