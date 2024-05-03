Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

Top 5 Favourite Ice Cream Flavours Ordered This Summer

Swiggy's latest report provides interesting insights into India's ice cream craze based on ordering trends from March 01 to April 15.

Updated On 03:00 PM IST, 03 May 2024

Food delivery giant Swiggy has said that India's cravings for ice cream spiked this summer as the platform experienced a 16% increase in demand for the dessert compared to last year.

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

1. Chocolate

The report revealed that chocolate has emerged as the "undisputed favourite" of customers. Chocolate has also been named as one of the "family favourites."

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

2. Mango

The 'King of Summer' has emerged as the second most favourite ice cream flavour this summer.

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

3. Tender Coconut

This is the third most preferred ice cream flavour among Indians. Mumbai placed the highest orders of fruit-based ice creams and tender coconut and mango ice creams are the city’s go-to.

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

4. Almond

This is the fourth most favourite ice cream flavour across the nation.

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

5. Vanilla

The plain ol' vanilla is the 5th most preferred ice-cream flavour on Swiggy.

Photo Credit: Freepik

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 3

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 2

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 2
Go To Homepage