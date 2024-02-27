Top 5 Fastest Centuries In Men's T20Is

Photo Credit: X/@CricketNep
The Namibian player achieved this feat in the first T20I of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I series against the hosts.
Namibia batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton hit a hundred off just 33 balls against Nepal on Tuesday, making him the quickest man to reach the milestone in T20Is. He smashed 11 fours and eight sixes in his knock of 101 off just 36 deliveries.
Country: Czech Republic
Opponent: Turkey
Year: 2019
Deliveries: 35
Country: India
Opponent: Sri Lanka
Year: 2017
Deliveries: 35
Country: South Africa
Opponent: Bangladesh
Year: 2017
Deliveries: 35
Country: Nepal
Opponent: Namibia
Year: 2023
Deliveries: 34
Country: Namibia
Opponent: Nepal
Year: 2024
Deliveries: 33
