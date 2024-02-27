Photo Credit: X/@CricketNep

Top 5 Fastest Centuries In Men's T20Is

The Namibian player achieved this feat in the first T20I of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I series against the hosts.

Updated On 03:17 PM IST, 27 Feb 2024

Fastest-Ever Men's T20I Hundred

Namibia batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton hit a hundred off just 33 balls against Nepal on Tuesday, making him the quickest man to reach the milestone in T20Is. He smashed 11 fours and eight sixes in his knock of 101 off just 36 deliveries.

Photo Credit: X/@CricketNep

5. Sudesh Wickramasekara

  • Country: Czech Republic

  • Opponent: Turkey

  • Year: 2019

  • Deliveries: 35

Photo Credit: X/@CzechCricket

4. Rohit Sharma

  • Country: India

  • Opponent: Sri Lanka

  • Year: 2017

  • Deliveries: 35

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI

3. David Miller

  • Country: South Africa

  • Opponent: Bangladesh

  • Year: 2017

  • Deliveries: 35

Photo Credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA

2. Kushal Malla

  • Country: Nepal

  • Opponent: Namibia

  • Year: 2023

  • Deliveries: 34

Photo Credit: X/@CricketNep

1. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

  • Country: Namibia

  • Opponent: Nepal

  • Year: 2024

  • Deliveries: 33

Photo Credit: X/@CricketNep

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 26

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 26

7 Places To Visit In And Around Delhi This Weekend
Go To Homepage