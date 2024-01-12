Top 11 Countries With Least Powerful Passports In 2024

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Henley & Partners compiles the Passport Index based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Four European countries have moved up to share the top spot on the Henley Passport Index 2024 with Singapore and Japan while Afghanistan sits at the bottom of the ranking with access to just 28 countries without a visa.
Afghanistan citizens can travel visa-free to 28 destinations out of 227 around the world.
Rank: 104
With visa-free access to 29 destinations worldwide, Syria ranks 103 in the Henley Passport Index 2024.
Rank: 103
Iraq has visa-free access to 31 countries.
Rank: 102
Pakistani passport has been ranked fourth worst globally with visa free access to just 34 destinations.
Rank: 101
Visa free access to 35 countries.
Rank: 100
Visa-Free Destinations: 36
Rank: 99
Visa-Free Destinations: 40
Rank: 98
Visa-Free Destinations: 42
Rank: 97
