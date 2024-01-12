Photo Credit: Unsplash

Top 11 Countries With Least Powerful Passports In 2024

Henley & Partners compiles the Passport Index based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Updated On 09:59 AM IST, 12 Jan 2024

Four European countries have moved up to share the top spot on the Henley Passport Index 2024 with Singapore and Japan while Afghanistan sits at the bottom of the ranking with access to just 28 countries without a visa.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

1. Afghanistan

Afghanistan citizens can travel visa-free to 28 destinations out of 227 around the world.

Rank: 104

Photo Credit: Unsplash

2. Syria

With visa-free access to 29 destinations worldwide, Syria ranks 103 in the Henley Passport Index 2024.

Rank: 103

Photo Credit: Unsplash

3. Iraq

Iraq has visa-free access to 31 countries.

Rank: 102

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Pakistan

Pakistani passport has been ranked fourth worst globally with visa free access to just 34 destinations.

Rank: 101

Photo Credit: Unsplash

5. Yemen

Visa free access to 35 countries.

Rank: 100

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

6. Somalia

Visa-Free Destinations: 36

Rank: 99

Photo Credit: Unsplash

7. Nepal, Palestinian Territory, Libya

Visa-Free Destinations: 40

Rank: 98

Photo Credit: Source: Unsplash

8. North Korea, Bangladesh

Visa-Free Destinations: 42

Rank: 97

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

