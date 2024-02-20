Top 100 Luxury Goods Rankings 2023: 6 Indian Brands Feature On The List

Photo Credit: Sketchepedia on Freepik
The top 100 luxury goods sellers had notched up a turnover of $347 billion in 2023, up 13.4% year on year.
As per Deloitte's Global Powers of Luxury Goods rankings 2023, the diversified French luxury major LVMH owned by the world's third richest person (as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index), Bernard Arnault has topped this list. Here are the six Indian brands which feature in this list.
Luxury Brands owned: Malabar, Mine, Precia, Era, Starlet
Malabar Gold claimed 19th rank as the top Indian international jewellery brand. For Kozhikode-based Malabar Gold, this is the maiden entry to the list with a value of over $4 billion in terms of revenue in 2023.
Photo Credit: FB/malabargoldanddiamonds
Luxury Brands owned: Zoya, Favre-Leuba, Nebula, Xylys, Tanishq.
Tata Group's entity Titan Company secured the 24th position on the list, one better than the previous year. The fashion accessory maker had a turnover of $3.67 billion in 2023.
Luxury Brands owned: Mudhra, Tejasvi, Nimah.
Founded by T. S. Kalyanaraman, Kalyan Jewellers India ranks 46th in the list, jumping up two places as compared to previous year. The jewellery maker had a turnover of $1.45 billion in 2023.
Photo Credit: X/@KalyanJewellers
Luxury Brands owned: Pride, Eleganza, Apurva, Ratna
Joyalukkas is another jewellery brand from India that features on the 47th position in the list, jumping up six places as compared to previous year. The jewellery maker had a turnover of $1.38 billion in 2023.
Luxury Brands owned: Senco Gold & Diamonds
Senco is the third jewellery brand to feature in the list at 78th position. Founded by Late Shri Shankar Senco Gold, this is their maiden entry to the list with a value of over $0.47 billion in revenue in 2023.
Photo Credit: sencogoldanddiamonds.com
Luxury Brands owned: Thangamayil
Thangamayil is the fourth jewellery brand to feature in the list at 98th position. For Madurai-based Thangamayil Jewellery, this is the maiden entry to the list with a value of over $0.29 billion in terms of revenue in 2023.
Photo Credit: thangamayil.com