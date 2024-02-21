Top 10 UPI Apps In India In 2024

Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has shared the list of the most used UPI payment applications in India as of January 2024 based on transaction volume and value.
Transaction Volume (in Mn): 5734.54
Transaction Value (In Crore): 9,06,793.76
Photo Credit: X/@PhonePe
Transaction Volume (in Mn): 4442.86
Transaction Value (In Crore): 6,35,945.58
Photo Credit: X/@GooglePayIndia
Transaction Volume (in Mn): 1569.63
Transaction Value (In Crore): 1,92,614.74
Photo Credit: X/@PaytmBank
Transaction Volume (in Mn): 108.86
Transaction Value (In Crore): 38,229.82
Photo Credit: X/@CRED_club
Transaction Volume (in Mn): 80.17
Transaction Value (In Crore): 5,721.57
Photo Credit: X/@AxisBank
Transaction Volume (in Mn): 59.48
Transaction Value (In Crore): 6,288.95
Photo Credit: X/@amazonpay
Transaction Volume (in Mn): 40.62
Transaction Value (In Crore): 24,115.98
Photo Credit: X/@ICICIBank
Transaction Volume (in Mn): 36.62
Transaction Value (In Crore): 418.33
Photo Credit: Fam Website
Transaction Volume (in Mn): 30.98
Transaction Value (In Crore): 5,475.95
Photo Credit: X/@HDFC_Bank
Transaction Volume (in Mn): 29.98
Transaction Value (In Crore): 8,778.61
Photo Credit: X/@NPCI_BHIM