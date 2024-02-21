Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels

Top 10 UPI Apps In India In 2024

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has shared the list of the most used UPI payment applications in India as of January 2024 based on transaction volume and value.

Updated On 10:04 AM IST, 21 Feb 2024

1. PhonePe

  • Transaction Volume (in Mn): 5734.54

  • Transaction Value (In Crore): 9,06,793.76

Photo Credit: X/@PhonePe

2. Google Pay

  • Transaction Volume (in Mn): 4442.86

  • Transaction Value (In Crore): 6,35,945.58

Photo Credit: X/@GooglePayIndia

3. Paytm Payments Bank App

  • Transaction Volume (in Mn): 1569.63

  • Transaction Value (In Crore): 1,92,614.74

Photo Credit: X/@PaytmBank

4. Cred

  • Transaction Volume (in Mn): 108.86

  • Transaction Value (In Crore): 38,229.82

Photo Credit: X/@CRED_club

5. Axis Bank Apps

  • Transaction Volume (in Mn): 80.17

  • Transaction Value (In Crore): 5,721.57

Photo Credit: X/@AxisBank

6. Amazon Pay

  • Transaction Volume (in Mn): 59.48

  • Transaction Value (In Crore): 6,288.95

Photo Credit: X/@amazonpay

7. ICICI Bank Apps

  • Transaction Volume (in Mn): 40.62

  • Transaction Value (In Crore): 24,115.98

Photo Credit: X/@ICICIBank

8. FAM

  • Transaction Volume (in Mn): 36.62

  • Transaction Value (In Crore): 418.33

Photo Credit: Fam Website

9. HDFC Bank Apps

  • Transaction Volume (in Mn): 30.98

  • Transaction Value (In Crore): 5,475.95

Photo Credit: X/@HDFC_Bank

10. BHIM

  • Transaction Volume (in Mn): 29.98

  • Transaction Value (In Crore): 8,778.61

Photo Credit: X/@NPCI_BHIM

