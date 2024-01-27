Top 10 Trending Destinations Around The World 2024

Photo Credit: Unsplash
With emerging travel hotspots for 2024, Asia comes out top, securing the top five places in the world's Trending Destinations.
Travel guidance platform Tripadvisor has announced its first Travelers' Choice Award for 2024: the Best of the Best Destinations. The award spans seven categories, which include Trending Destinations. The award identifies places that have seen the greatest year-over-year growth in interest.
This place is an ideal balance of traditional and pop culture with ancient temples and lively karaoke bars. Udon noodles, sushi, and wagashi are a few must-try food items in Tokyo.
South Korea's business hub is designed with skyscrapers and Buddhist temples. Alongside this, it has a rich culture and travellers cannot skip the popular Korean food.
This is a UNESCO World Heritage site with beautiful rock formations, limestone islands, and caves. Travellers can rent a boat or kayak to explore this bay in Vietnam.
As one of the best islands worldwide, this destination is home to several endangered animals. Travellers explore everything from exotic wildlife to a boat ride in an underground river.
This vibrant town is popular for its rice paddy tour and its mountain treks along with Vietnamese cuisine. The Sapa Church and Silver Waterfall are must-visit destinations.
