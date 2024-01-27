Photo Credit: Unsplash

Top 10 Trending Destinations Around The World 2024

With emerging travel hotspots for 2024, Asia comes out top, securing the top five places in the world's Trending Destinations.

Updated On 01:50 PM IST, 27 Jan 2024

Travel guidance platform Tripadvisor has announced its first Travelers' Choice Award for 2024:  the Best of the Best Destinations. The award spans seven categories, which include Trending Destinations. The award identifies places that have seen the greatest year-over-year growth in interest.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

1. Tokyo, Japan

This place is an ideal balance of traditional and pop culture with ancient temples and lively karaoke bars. Udon noodles, sushi, and wagashi are a few must-try food items in Tokyo.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

2. Seoul, South Korea

South Korea's business hub is designed with skyscrapers and Buddhist temples. Alongside this, it has a rich culture and travellers cannot skip the popular Korean food.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

3. Halong Bay, Vietnam

This is a UNESCO World Heritage site with beautiful rock formations, limestone islands, and caves. Travellers can rent a boat or kayak to explore this bay in Vietnam.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Palawan Island, Philippines

As one of the best islands worldwide, this destination is home to several endangered animals. Travellers explore everything from exotic wildlife to a boat ride in an underground river.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

5. Sapa, Vietnam

This vibrant town is popular for its rice paddy tour and its mountain treks along with Vietnamese cuisine. The Sapa Church and Silver Waterfall are must-visit destinations.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

6. Bogota, Colombia

Photo Credit: Unsplash

7. Pattaya, Thailand

Photo Credit: Unsplash

8. Alajuela, Costa Rica

Photo Credit: Unsplash

9. Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Photo Credit: Unsplash

10. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Photo Credit: Unsplash

More Stories

Top 10 Most Valuable Indian Brands Globally

Top 10 Best Cities In The World In 2024; Check Mumbai's Rank

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 25
Go To Homepage