Top 10 Travel Destinations Indians Searched For In 2023 On Google

From Goa to Vietnam, the list includes a mix of international and local destinations.

Updated On 10:11 AM IST, 29 Dec 2023

Google's Year In Search 2023

Take a look at the top destinations Indian travellers searched for on Google, according to the tech giant's 'Year In Search 2023' list. Visa-free destinations like Vietnam and Sri Lanka were among the favourites for Indians, the list revealed.

10. Switzerland

9. Italy

8. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

7. Coorg

6. Kashmir

5. Thailand

4. Sri Lanka 

3. Bali

2. Goa

1. Vietnam

