Top 10 Tallest Buildings In The World

The world's tallest completed buildings include iconic structures like the Burj Khalifa, Merdeka 118, and Shanghai Tower.

Updated On 10:15 AM IST, 11 Jan 2024

1. Burj Khalifa

  • City: Dubai

  • Floors: 163

  • Height: 828 m / 2,717 ft

2. Merdeka 118

  • City: Kuala Lumpur

  • Floors: 118

  • Height: 679 m / 2,227 ft

3. Shanghai Tower

  • City: Shanghai

  • Floors: 128

  • Height: 632 m / 2,073

4. Makkah Royal Clock Tower

  • City: Mecca

  • Floors: 120 

  • Height: 601 m / 1,972 ft

5. Ping An Finance Center

  • City: Shenzhen/ China

  • Floors: 115

  • Height: 599 m / 1,965 ft

6. Lotte World Tower

  • City: Seoul/ South Korea

  • Floors: 123

  • Height: 555 m / 1,819 ft

7. One World Trade Center

  • City: New York 

  • Floors: 94

  • Height: 541 m / 1,776 ft

8. Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre

  • City: Guangzhou

  • Floors: 111

  • Height: 530 m / 1,739 ft

8. Tianjin CTF Finance Centre

  • City: Tianjin

  • Floors: 97

  • Height: 530 m / 1,739 ft

10. CITIC Tower

  • Location: Beijing

  • Floors: 109

  • Height: 528 m / 1,731 ft

