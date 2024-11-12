Photo Credit: Unsplash

Top 10 Restaurants In India: Avartana, Bomras Make The Cut

Here are the best restaurants in India in 2024 by Condé Nast Traveller x Zomato.

Updated On 04:02 PM IST, 12 Nov 2024

Avartana, ITC Grand Chola, Chennai

Avartana blends tradition and innovation with modern, flavourful south Indian cuisine.

Photo Credit: ITCGrandChola/ Instagram

The Table, Mumbai

The Table stands out for its flavour, but also for its consistent farm-to-table approach.

Photo Credit: The Table/ Instagram

Indian Accent, The Lodhi, New Delhi

Indian Accent is known to reinterpret nostalgic Indian dishes with global techniques and influences.

Photo Credit: Indian Accent/ Instagram

Masque, Mumbai

The Masque's menus marry tradition and innovation, transforming homegrown produce into fine-dining dishes.

Photo Credit: Masque/ Instagram

Bomras, Goa

Bomras' food has a distinct Burmese soul but draws on and fuses influences from the golden triangle of Burmese, Vietnamese and Thai cuisines.

Photo Credit: Bomras/ Instagram

Olive Bar And Kitchen, New Delhi

Olive Bar and Kitchen's menu features mezze platters, thin crust pizzas, truffled sour cheese-stuffed dumplings and mains like harissa-spiced butternut squash.

Photo Credit: Olive Bar and Kitchen/Instagram

Naar, Kasauli

Naar offers a theatrical dining journey with Himalayan flavours, foraged ingredients and seasonal dishes.

Photo Credit: NAAR/Instagram

Cavatina By Avinash Martins, Goa

Cavatina is a modern Indian restaurant with a Goan heart. Ingredients are sourced from around the state and creative cooking techniques lead to a reimagining of local classics.

Photo Credit: Cavatina/Instagram

Bandra Born, Mumbai

Bandra Born blends haute cuisine with bold, vibrant East Indian flavours.

Photo Credit: Bandra Born/Instagram

Izumi, Assagao, Goa

Izumi's Goa menu features a separate yakitori bar for tenderloin, chicken wings, charred Napa cabbage and chicken tsukune.

Photo Credit: Izumi/Instagram

 Mumbai Outshines Delhi With Almost Double The Eateries In 2024 Top Restaurants Awards

