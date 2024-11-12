Top 10 Restaurants In India: Avartana, Bomras Make The Cut

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Here are the best restaurants in India in 2024 by Condé Nast Traveller x Zomato.
Avartana blends tradition and innovation with modern, flavourful south Indian cuisine.
Photo Credit: ITCGrandChola/ Instagram
The Table stands out for its flavour, but also for its consistent farm-to-table approach.
Photo Credit: The Table/ Instagram
Indian Accent is known to reinterpret nostalgic Indian dishes with global techniques and influences.
Photo Credit: Indian Accent/ Instagram
The Masque's menus marry tradition and innovation, transforming homegrown produce into fine-dining dishes.
Photo Credit: Masque/ Instagram
Bomras' food has a distinct Burmese soul but draws on and fuses influences from the golden triangle of Burmese, Vietnamese and Thai cuisines.
Photo Credit: Bomras/ Instagram
Olive Bar and Kitchen's menu features mezze platters, thin crust pizzas, truffled sour cheese-stuffed dumplings and mains like harissa-spiced butternut squash.
Photo Credit: Olive Bar and Kitchen/Instagram
Naar offers a theatrical dining journey with Himalayan flavours, foraged ingredients and seasonal dishes.
Photo Credit: NAAR/Instagram
Cavatina is a modern Indian restaurant with a Goan heart. Ingredients are sourced from around the state and creative cooking techniques lead to a reimagining of local classics.
Photo Credit: Cavatina/Instagram
Bandra Born blends haute cuisine with bold, vibrant East Indian flavours.
Photo Credit: Bandra Born/Instagram
Izumi's Goa menu features a separate yakitori bar for tenderloin, chicken wings, charred Napa cabbage and chicken tsukune.
Photo Credit: Izumi/Instagram