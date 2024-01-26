Top 10 Most Valuable Indian Brands Globally

Photo Credit: Tata Group Facebook
Tata Group is the only Indian brand to feature in the top 100 of the Brand Finance Global 500 2024.
Brand Finance Global 500 2024 report is out and Apple has reclaimed its title as the world's most valuable brand. Apple (brand value $517 billion) is followed in the rankings by Microsoft (brand value: $340 billion) and Google ($333 billion). Take a look at the top 10 Indian brands in the world.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Rank: 64
Brand Value: $28.6 billion
Photo Credit: Instagram/@ratantata
Rank: 145
Brand Value: $14.2 billion
Photo Credit: Infosys Facebook
Rank: 222
Brand Value: $9.7 billion
Rank: 228
Brand Value: $9.3 billion
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Rank: 261
Brand Value: $8.3 billion
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Rank: 292
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Rank: 300
Photo Credit: X/@hcltech
Rank: 330
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Rank: 345
Photo Credit: X/@anandmahindra
Rank: 348
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit