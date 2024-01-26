Photo Credit: Tata Group Facebook

Top 10 Most Valuable Indian Brands Globally

Tata Group is the only Indian brand to feature in the top 100 of the Brand Finance Global 500 2024.

Updated On 07:55 PM IST, 26 Jan 2024

Brand Finance Global 500 2024 report is out and Apple has reclaimed its title as the world's most valuable brand. Apple (brand value $517 billion) is followed in the rankings by Microsoft (brand value: $340 billion) and Google ($333 billion). Take a look at the top 10 Indian brands in the world.

Tata Group

  • Rank: 64

  • Brand Value: $28.6 billion

Infosys

  • Rank: 145

  • Brand Value: $14.2 billion

LIC

  • Rank: 222

  • Brand Value: $9.7 billion

HDFC Bank

  • Rank: 228

  • Brand Value: $9.3 billion

Reliance Group

  • Rank: 261

  • Brand Value: $8.3 billion

Airtel

  • Rank: 292

HCL Tech

  • Rank: 300

State Bank of India

  • Rank: 330

Mahindra Group

  • Rank: 345

Wipro Group

  • Rank: 348

