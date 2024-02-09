Top 10 Most Valuable Firms In India; LIC Now At 5th

LIC crossed ICICI Bank to become the fifth most valued firm after its market cap crossed Rs 7 Lakh crore.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd and Infosys are the top four most valuable firms. Here are the other companies which form the top 10 list.
RIL continues to be India's most valuable company with a current market cap of 19.62 crore.
The IT Major TCS is the most valued information technology services company with a current market cap of 15.13 crore.
Banking behemoth HDFC is India's third most valuable company with a current market cap of 10.66 crore.
Another IT giant that finds itself in the top 5 is Infosys which has a current market cap of 7.02 crore.
The state-owned insurance major Life Insurance Corporation of India's market capitalisation crossed the Rs 7-lakh-crore mark, making it the fifth most valued firm after Infosys.
The banking major which slipped one position due to LIC's rise has a current market cap of 6.94 crore.
The telecom major is India's seventh most valuable company with a current market cap of 6.72 crore.
State Bank Of India - the state-owned commercial bank and financial services company is the eighth most valued firm with a current market cap of 6.24 crore.
The FMCG major is India's ninth most valuable company with a current market cap of 5.68 crore.
Another FMCG giant which completes the top 10 list is Imperial Tobacco Company of India Limited with a current market cap of 5.17 crore.