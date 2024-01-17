Top 10 Most Powerful Militaries In The World In 2024

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
For the 2024 Global Firepower review, a total of 145 countries were considered.
The United States has the most powerful military globally, according to Global Firepower's Military Strength Rankings for 2024. Global Firepower utilizes over 60 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score.
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
PwrIndx: 0.0699
Leading the pack, the United States boasts the most potent military globally, blending advanced technology and substantial resources.
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
PwrIndx: 0.0702
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
PwrIndx: 0.0706
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
PwrIndx: 0.1023
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
PwrIndx: 0.1416
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
PwrIndx: 0.1443
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
PwrIndx: 0.1601
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
PwrIndx: 0.1697
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
PwrIndx: 0.1711
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
PwrIndx: 0.1863
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik