Top 10 Most Powerful Militaries In The World In 2024

For the 2024 Global Firepower review, a total of 145 countries were considered.

Updated On 03:04 PM IST, 17 Jan 2024

The United States has the most powerful military globally, according to Global Firepower's Military Strength Rankings for 2024. Global Firepower utilizes over 60 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score.

1. United States

PwrIndx: 0.0699

Leading the pack, the United States boasts the most potent military globally, blending advanced technology and substantial resources.

2. Russia

PwrIndx: 0.0702

3. China

PwrIndx: 0.0706

4. India

PwrIndx: 0.1023

5. South Korea

PwrIndx: 0.1416

6. United Kingdom

PwrIndx: 0.1443

7. Japan

PwrIndx: 0.1601

8. Turkiye

PwrIndx: 0.1697

9. Pakistan

PwrIndx: 0.1711

10. Italy

PwrIndx: 0.1863

