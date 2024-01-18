Top 10 Countries with Largest Gold Reserves

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
India is ranked 9th on the list with 800.78 tonnes of gold reserves.
Forbes has issued a list of top 20 countries with the most gold reserves in Q3, 2023. These reserves are estimated by the World Gold Council. Gold is an important component of central bank reserves because of its safety, liquidity and return characteristics – the three key investment objectives for central banks.
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
Gold reserves: 81,336.46 tonnes
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
Gold reserves: 3,352.65 tonnes
Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels
Gold reserves: 2,451.84 tonnes
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
Gold reserves: 2,436.88
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
Gold reserves: 2,332.74 tonnes
Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels
Gold reserves: 2,191.53 tonnes
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
Gold reserves: 1,040.00 tonnes
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
Gold reserves: 845.97 tonnes
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
Gold reserves: 800.78 tonnes
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
Gold reserves: 612.45 tonnes
Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik