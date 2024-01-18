Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

Top 10 Countries with Largest Gold Reserves

India is ranked 9th on the list with 800.78 tonnes of gold reserves.

Updated On 04:44 PM IST, 18 Jan 2024

Forbes has issued a list of top 20 countries with the most gold reserves in Q3, 2023. These reserves are estimated by the World Gold Council. Gold is an important component of central bank reserves because of its safety, liquidity and return characteristics – the three key investment objectives for central banks.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

1. United States

Gold reserves: 81,336.46 tonnes

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

2. Germany

Gold reserves: 3,352.65 tonnes

Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels

3. Italy

Gold reserves: 2,451.84 tonnes

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

4. France

Gold reserves: 2,436.88

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

5. Russia

Gold reserves: 2,332.74 tonnes

Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels

6. China

Gold reserves: 2,191.53 tonnes

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

7. Switzerland

Gold reserves: 1,040.00 tonnes

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

8. Japan

Gold reserves: 845.97 tonnes

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

9. India

Gold reserves: 800.78 tonnes

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

10. Netherlands

Gold reserves: 612.45 tonnes

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

