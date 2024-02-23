Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones In 2023

Photo Credit: apple.com
The combined market share of the top 10 smartphones reached the highest ever at 20% in 2023.
Apple, for the first time, captured the top seven positions in the global list of best-selling smartphones in 2023, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker. Samsung secured the remaining three places in the list, marking an increase of one spot from the 2022 list.
Apple’s iPhone 14 was the best-selling smartphone of 2023, with the US and China making up half of its sales.
Global market share: 3.9%
The iPhone 14 model contributed 19% of the total iPhone sales for 2023.
Global market share of iPhone 14 Pro Max: 2.8%
Apple’s total sales remained flat in 2023 even as major competitors declined. This stability was partly due to a significant boost from emerging markets like India and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), the report said.
Global market share of iPhone 14 Pro: 2.4%
Apple’s iPhone 13, the oldest model on the list, maintained its fourth position with double-digit YoY volume growth in Japan and India.
Global market share: 2.2%
The iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best-selling smartphone of Q4 2023.
Global market share: 1.7%
Global market share: 1.4%
Global market share: 1.4%
Samsung’s budget A series captured three spots in the top-10 list due to its strong value proposition and presence across various geographies and customer categories. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G secured eighth place driven by high sales in the US and India.
Global market share: 1.4%
The only LTE-capable smartphones in the list, the Samsung Galaxy A04e and A14 4G secured the remaining two places thanks to their affordability driving sales in emerging markets like Brazil, India, Mexico and Indonesia, the report said.
Global market share: 1.3%
Global market share: 1.3%
