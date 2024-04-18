Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

These Are The World's Top 10 Airports Of 2024

Doha’s Hamad International Airport has been named the World’s Best Airport 2024 in the World Airport Awards.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 100 nationalities of airport customers during the survey period, which operated from August 2023 to March 2024.

1. Doha Hamad

This international airport is situated in Qatar's capital city of Doha and is the hub airport for Qatar Airways. "The airport has been described as the most architecturally significant terminal complex in the world," Skytrax said.

2. Singapore Changi

This is one of the busiest passenger hubs in southeast Asia and is well-known for its unrivalled passenger experiences.

3. Seoul Incheon

Incheon International Airport is the largest airport in South Korea and one of the busiest airports in the world.

4. Tokyo Haneda

Tokyo Haneda Airport was No 4 in the global ranking and maintained further outstanding results, being declared the World’s Cleanest Airport, the World’s Best Domestic Airport and as delivering the World’s Best Airport PRM & Accessible Facilities.

5. Tokyo Narita

Narita serves as the international hub for Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.

6. Paris CDG

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport is the largest international airport in France.

7. Dubai

Dubai International Airport was the world’s busiest airport by international passenger traffic in 2022. It is the hub airport for Emirates and Flydubai.

8. Munich

This is the second busiest airport in Germany and the secondary hub to Lufthansa German Airlines.

9. Zurich

Zurich Airport is the busiest airport in Switzerland.

10. Istanbul

Istanbul Airport is the main international airport serving Istanbul, Turkey.

