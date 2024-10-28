Systematix's Top Stocks To Buy This Diwali

Photo Credit: Envato
From Zomato to Paytm, check out the brokerage's hottest stock picks for Deepavali 2024.
Target Price: Rs 1,333
Upside: 43%
"As the third-largest housing finance company by assets under management, we value the stock at a price-to-book multiple of two times based on the estimated book value for fiscal 2026."
Target Price: Rs 152
Upside: 30%
"The low capital-intensive nature of its service model enables it to keep its debt in check, ensures high scalability and efficient use of capital."
Target Price: Rs 700
Upside: 30%
"JSFB's loan book is projected to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate of 19.8% from fiscals 2024 to 2027, primarily fuelled by significant expansion in its secured lending segments."
Target Price: Rs 900
Upside: 29%
"The nature of Paytm's business, with minimal fees for consumers and merchants, creates a robust moat that is difficult to disrupt."
Target Price: Rs 2,459
Upside: 27%
"Favourable trends such as the formalisation of the workforce and the requirement of PAN for accessing financial aid under various schemes provide further tailwinds for growth in this business."
Target Price: Rs 108
Upside: 25%
"The ongoing expansion and modernisation initiatives at its airports, along with successful operational strategies, present significant upside potential for revenue growth and profitability."
Target Price: Rs 155
Upside: 23%
"With most properties situated in prime business locations, the anticipated recovery in corporate travel and increased activity in the MICE segment should be advantageous."
Target Price: Rs 275
Upside: 23%
"Nalco's mining lease deed with the Odisha government secures a stable raw material supply for Nalco's refinery and supports future expansions."
Target Price: Rs 320
Upside: 18%
"Management remains confident in maintaining high service quality to attract customers in new markets. Additionally, Blinkit has been steadily expanding its SKU offerings, which has played a key role in driving overall growth."
Target Price: Rs 3,000
Upside: 16%
"Upcoming plants in Chennai and the Special Economic Zone aim to boost total capacity to over Rs 900 crore by 2025."
