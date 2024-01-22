Stunning Images Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya Ahead Of ‘Pran-Pratishtha’ Ceremony

Photo Credit: X/@ShriRamTeerth
The temple has been constructed employing the country's traditional and indigenous technology.
The much-anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place on Monday. Official X account of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has shared stunning pictures of the newly built temple.
Photo Credit: X/@ShriRamTeerth
The magnificent Ram Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.
Photo Credit: X/@ShriRamTeerth
In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.
Photo Credit: X/@ShriRamTeerth
The foundation of the Mandir has been constructed with a 14-meter- thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock. No iron is used anywhere in the Mandir.
Photo Credit: X/@ShriRamTeerth
The idol of Rama Lalla was bathed with 'medicated water and holy water' carried in 114 kalash (urns) from various pilgrimage sites across the country on Sunday, on the sixth day of rituals for the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Temple.
Photo Credit: X/@ShriRamTeerth
Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday praised a sand sculpture of Lord Ram by Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik and and took a selfie with the artwork. He oversaw final inspection of the preparations.
Photo Credit: X/@myodiadityanath
PM Modi will participate in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya around noon on Monday and will address a gathering present for the occasion.
Photo Credit: X/@ShriRamTeerth