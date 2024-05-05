Stories To Read On A Sunday

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Top stories to read today on May 5 (Sunday).
RBI's order has had an impact on the franchise and reputation, he said. In particular, the credit card business and Kotak 811 will be the most affected.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit
Wealth distribution planning is the third most important task an individual must take up, when they put their financial lives in order, says Deepali Sen, CEO of Srujan Financial Services.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Market experts anticipate this pullback to be supported by clarifications from the Finance Minister and positive US employment data, among other factors.
In the US, the closely watched jobs report pointed to moderating labor demand and slower wage growth. That should help temper stubborn inflationary pressures, which explains why the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged this week and signaled they may stay higher for longer.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
India's domestic credit to the private sector as a share of the GDP is only 50.4%, against a global average of 143.9%.
Transporting natural gas in liquefied form via trucks will allow larger volumes to be transported, CEO Rajesh Mediratta says.
Photo Credit: IGX
The political dynamic of the state has recorded a significant churn in the last few years.
Photo Credit: Narendra Modi/X
Annual Percentage Rate will give a better picture of the actual cost on a loan.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Skipping over real humans who can push back on corporate clients will lead to a mind-numbing flood of second-rate marketing.