Stories To Read On A Sunday

Top stories to read today on May 5 (Sunday).

Updated On 03:02 PM IST, 05 May 2024

'More Worried About Reputational Impact Than Financial Impact,' Says Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO On RBI Curbs

RBI's order has had an impact on the franchise and reputation, he said. In particular, the credit card business and Kotak 811 will be the most affected.

Big Decisions: Are You Too Young To Make A Will?

Wealth distribution planning is the third most important task an individual must take up, when they put their financial lives in order, says Deepali Sen, CEO of Srujan Financial Services.

FM Income Tax Clarification May Help Markets Recover On Monday

Market experts anticipate this pullback to be supported by clarifications from the Finance Minister and positive US employment data, among other factors.

Charting the Global Economy: European Growth Exceeds Projections

In the US, the closely watched jobs report pointed to moderating labor demand and slower wage growth. That should help temper stubborn inflationary pressures, which explains why the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged this week and signaled they may stay higher for longer.

Credit Expansion And The Possibility Of An Indian 'Minsky Moment'

India's domestic credit to the private sector as a share of the GDP is only 50.4%, against a global average of 143.9%.

IGX Expects Trading In Green Gas Certificates To Start Early Next Year

Transporting natural gas in liquefied form via trucks will allow larger volumes to be transported, CEO Rajesh Mediratta says.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bihar Cricket Match

The political dynamic of the state has recorded a significant churn in the last few years.

How Costly Is Your Loan? From October, Look At The Annual Percentage Rate For Answers

Annual Percentage Rate will give a better picture of the actual cost on a loan.

AI Can't Reject Your No Good, Very Bad Idea

Skipping over real humans who can push back on corporate clients will lead to a mind-numbing flood of second-rate marketing.

