Photo Credit: Freepik

Stock Market Oct 31 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.

Updated On 03:58 PM IST, 31 Oct 2024

Indices End Lower But Snap Four-Week Fall

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 135.50 points or 0.56% down at 24,205.35, while the BSE Sensex closed or 553.12 points or 0.69% lower at 79,389.06.

Photo Credit: Freepik

 Read More

Top Laggards

Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra dragged the Nifty the most.

Photo Credit: Envato

Top Gainers

Shares of Larsen & Toubro, Cipla, Mahindra & Mahindra, Oil & Natural Gas Corp. and Grasim Industries cushioned the fall.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Sectors Ending Red

Eight sectors on the NSE ended lower, with the Nifty IT leading the fall.

Photo Credit: Envato

Sectors Ending Green

Only four sectoral indices on the NSE rose, with the Nifty Media being the top gainer.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Market Breadth

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,660 stocks advanced, 1,257 declined and 109 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Rupee

The rupee ended flat at 84.08 after hitting an all-time low at 84.10.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Diwali 2024: Gold & Silver Prices

Gold was trading at Rs 79,680 per 10 grammes, and silver was trading at Rs 97,260 per kg as of 03:35 p.m.

Photo Credit: Envato

More Stories

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Chequered Flag Oct 30: Headlines At A Glance

Stock Market Highlights Today: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers
Go To Homepage