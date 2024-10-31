Stock Market Oct 31 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Photo Credit: Freepik
Here's how the Indian stock markets fared on Thursday.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 135.50 points or 0.56% down at 24,205.35, while the BSE Sensex closed or 553.12 points or 0.69% lower at 79,389.06.
Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra dragged the Nifty the most.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro, Cipla, Mahindra & Mahindra, Oil & Natural Gas Corp. and Grasim Industries cushioned the fall.
Eight sectors on the NSE ended lower, with the Nifty IT leading the fall.
Only four sectoral indices on the NSE rose, with the Nifty Media being the top gainer.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers as 2,660 stocks advanced, 1,257 declined and 109 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The rupee ended flat at 84.08 after hitting an all-time low at 84.10.
Gold was trading at Rs 79,680 per 10 grammes, and silver was trading at Rs 97,260 per kg as of 03:35 p.m.
